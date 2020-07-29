PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 20-11, Fuller Variance
Owner: Tyler & Emily Fuller
Location: 174 Empire Valley Dr, Lot 2, Blk 6 Beaver Lakes Filing #1 Subdivision
Request: Relief from minimum setback requirements
Land Use File #20-11 is request for relief of the dimensional setback minimums within the (RC) Recreational Zone District for the remodel of a non-conforming single-family residence.
A Public Hearing of the Lake County Board of Adjustment will be held August 13, 2020 at 4 p.m. This meeting will be hosted remotely via Zoom meetings.
The project file (File No. 20-11) is available for review. For additional information or to access meeting details, contact Anne Schneider at aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 30, 2020.
