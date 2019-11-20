PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 31st day of October 2008 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
U.S. Survey #11478 an undivided ½ interest in the Mule Skinner Lode Mining Claim
U.S. Survery #11478 an undivided ¼ interest in the Mule Skinner Lode Mining Claim
U.S. Survey #11479 an undivided ½ interest in the Lonney C & Edward E Lode Mining Claim
U.S. Survery #11480 an undivided ½ interest in the Jack Whacker Lode Mining Claim
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Wallace A. Anderson for the 2007 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued tax lien certificates to Matt E. Davison. On the 21st day of October 2019 A.D., Mr. Davison made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for Treasurer’s Deeds to said real estate.
With this publication, the current Lake County Treasurer is notifying Wallace A. Anderson, the current title of record holder, that Matt E. Davison is applying for Treasurer’s Deeds.
This publication is also notifying James C. Anderson and James Madson, who hold interest in the said real estate, that Matt E. Davison is applying for Treasurer’s Deeds.
Treasurer’s Deeds will be issued for said real estate to Matt E. Davison, at 4:30 p.m., on the 21st day of March 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Wallace A. Anderson, or his recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 21st day of November 2019, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 21 and 28 and Dec. 5, 2019.
