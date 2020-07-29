PUBLIC NOTICE
CONCERNING THE ABANDONMENT LIST OF WATER RIGHTS IN LAKE COUNTY
The Division Engineer, in accordance with §37-92-401, Colorado Revised Statutes (2019), has compiled the list of absolute water rights that he or she “has determined to have been abandoned in whole or in part and which previously have not been adjudged to have been abandoned.”
A complete list of water rights that have been abandoned, in the opinion of the Division Engineer, may be found on the Division of Water Resources (DWR) website https://www.colorado.gov/water.
If you wish to object to the inclusion of any water right on the Division Engineer’s abandonment list, you must file a written statement of objection with the Division Engineer by July 1, 2021. We request that objections be submitted using DWR’s Abandonment Objection Form, which can be obtained on the DWR website (search keyword “Abandonment 2020”) or from any DWR Office.
The Abandonment List, with any revisions made as a result of written statements of objection, will be filed with the Water Court by December 31, 2021. Once the list is adjudged by the entry of a decree by the Water Court, such decree will be conclusive as to the abandonment of the water right.
In the following table, U indicates units of either C=cfs or A=acre-ft. The uses being abandoned are either 'All Uses' indicating all decreed uses of the water right, or the individual uses listed, such as Irr=Irrigation. If any aspect of the decreed place of use is being abandoned, that is indicated by 'Yes' in the Place column.
WATER DIVISION 2 ABANDONMENT LIST
Structure Name
Water Source
Decreed Amount
Aband. Amount
Remain Amount
U
Abandoned Uses
Place
BROOKSIDE DITCH NO 2
Iowa Gulch
5.5000
5.5000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
BROOKSIDE DITCH NO 4
Iowa Gulch
8.0000
8.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
BROOKSIDE DITCH NO 5
Iowa Gulch
6.0000
6.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
COLAHAN DITCH NO 1
Halfmoon Creek
0.0500
0.0500
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
D&RGW IBEX STATION
Evans Gulch
0.0149
0.0149
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
D&RGW MALTA STATION
Arkansas River
0.1547
0.1547
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
D&RGW TENNESSEE PASS WELL
Tennessee Creek
0.0149
0.0149
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
EAST FORK FEEDER
East Fork Arkansas River
150.0000
150.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
GEM RANCH DITCH NO 1
Arkansas River
2.0000
2.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
GOLOB DITCH
Halfmoon Creek
5.0000
5.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
HIBSCHLE DITCH
East Fork Arkansas River
2.0000
2.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
HIGH BANK POOL
Longs Gulch
2.0000
2.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
INTERLAKEN PIPELINE
Longs Gulch
0.4000
0.4000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
LORD DITCH
Halfmoon Creek
1.0000
1.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
LORD DITCH
Halfmoon Creek
0.0600
0.0600
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
LORD-COLAHAN DITCH
Halfmoon Creek
0.0400
0.0400
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
LORD-COLAHAN DITCH
Halfmoon Creek
0.5000
0.5000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
MARY E BROWN DITCH
East Fork Arkansas River
2.2000
2.2000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
MCELROY WELL
Arkansas River
0.0557
0.0557
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
MORRIS DITCH NO 1
Sow Belly Creek
1.5560
1.5560
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
MORRIS DITCH NO 2
Sow Belly Creek
1.2980
1.2980
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
MORRIS DITCH NO 3
Temple Gulch
1.6140
1.6140
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
MULOCKS DAYTON GULCH DITCH
Dayton Gulch
0.0140
0.0140
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
OHIO-KNOX DITCH
Lake Creek
0.5000
0.5000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
OSSMAN DITCH
East Fork Arkansas River
1.5000
1.5000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
SMITH SEEPAGE DITCH
Longs Gulch
4.0000
4.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
STEVENS & LEITER DITCH
Arkansas River
31.9140
27.5720
4.3420
C
All Uses
No
SUSAN PIPELINE
Smith Gulch
1.0000
1.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
TENNESSEE FORK FEEDER
East Fork Arkansas River
150.0000
150.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
UPPER DITCH
Halfmoon Creek
2.4100 (AP)
1.0100
1.4000
C
All Uses
No
WILLOW CREEK DITCH-WALKER
Willow Creek
5.0000
5.0000
0.0000
C
All Uses
No
Published in the Herald Democrat July 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2020.
