PUBLIC NOTICE

CONCERNING THE ABANDONMENT LIST OF WATER RIGHTS IN LAKE COUNTY

The Division Engineer, in accordance with §37-92-401, Colorado Revised Statutes (2019), has compiled the list of absolute water rights that he or she “has determined to have been abandoned in whole or in part and which previously have not been adjudged to have been abandoned.”

A complete list of water rights that have been abandoned, in the opinion of the Division Engineer, may be found on the Division of Water Resources (DWR) website https://www.colorado.gov/water.

If you wish to object to the inclusion of any water right on the Division Engineer’s abandonment list, you must file a written statement of objection with the Division Engineer by July 1, 2021. We request that objections be submitted using DWR’s Abandonment Objection Form, which can be obtained on the DWR website (search keyword “Abandonment 2020”) or from any DWR Office.

The Abandonment List, with any revisions made as a result of written statements of objection, will be filed with the Water Court by December 31, 2021.  Once the list is adjudged by the entry of a decree by the Water Court, such decree will be conclusive as to the abandonment of the water right.

In the following table, U indicates units of either C=cfs or A=acre-ft. The uses being abandoned are either 'All Uses' indicating all decreed uses of the water right, or the individual uses listed, such as Irr=Irrigation. If any aspect of the decreed place of use is being abandoned, that is indicated by 'Yes' in the Place column.

WATER DIVISION 2 ABANDONMENT LIST

Structure Name

Water Source

Decreed Amount

Aband. Amount

Remain Amount

U

Abandoned Uses

Place

BROOKSIDE DITCH NO 2

Iowa Gulch

5.5000

5.5000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

BROOKSIDE DITCH NO 4

Iowa Gulch

8.0000

8.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

BROOKSIDE DITCH NO 5

Iowa Gulch

6.0000

6.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

COLAHAN DITCH NO 1

Halfmoon Creek

0.0500

0.0500

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

D&RGW IBEX STATION

Evans Gulch

0.0149

0.0149

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

D&RGW MALTA STATION

Arkansas River

0.1547

0.1547

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

D&RGW TENNESSEE PASS WELL

Tennessee Creek

0.0149

0.0149

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

EAST FORK FEEDER

East Fork Arkansas River

150.0000

150.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

GEM RANCH DITCH NO 1

Arkansas River

2.0000

2.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

GOLOB DITCH

Halfmoon Creek

5.0000

5.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

HIBSCHLE DITCH

East Fork Arkansas River

2.0000

2.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

HIGH BANK POOL

Longs Gulch

2.0000

2.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

INTERLAKEN PIPELINE

Longs Gulch

0.4000

0.4000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

LORD DITCH

Halfmoon Creek

1.0000

1.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

LORD DITCH

Halfmoon Creek

0.0600

0.0600

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

LORD-COLAHAN DITCH

Halfmoon Creek

0.0400

0.0400

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

LORD-COLAHAN DITCH

Halfmoon Creek

0.5000

0.5000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

MARY E BROWN DITCH

East Fork Arkansas River

2.2000

2.2000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

MCELROY WELL

Arkansas River

0.0557

0.0557

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

MORRIS DITCH NO 1

Sow Belly Creek

1.5560

1.5560

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

MORRIS DITCH NO 2

Sow Belly Creek

1.2980

1.2980

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

MORRIS DITCH NO 3

Temple Gulch

1.6140

1.6140

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

MULOCKS DAYTON GULCH DITCH

Dayton Gulch

0.0140

0.0140

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

OHIO-KNOX DITCH

Lake Creek

0.5000

0.5000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

OSSMAN DITCH

East Fork Arkansas River

1.5000

1.5000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

SMITH SEEPAGE DITCH

Longs Gulch

4.0000

4.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

STEVENS & LEITER DITCH

Arkansas River

31.9140

27.5720

4.3420

C

All Uses

No

SUSAN PIPELINE

Smith Gulch

1.0000

1.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

TENNESSEE FORK FEEDER

East Fork Arkansas River

150.0000

150.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

UPPER DITCH

Halfmoon Creek

2.4100 (AP)

1.0100

1.4000

C

All Uses

No

WILLOW CREEK DITCH-WALKER

Willow Creek

5.0000

5.0000

0.0000

C

All Uses

No

 

 

Published in the Herald Democrat July 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2020.

