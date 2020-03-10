PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
LEADVILLE-LAKE COUNTY AIRPORT
1) PROJECT NAME: Rehabilitate Apron and Access Road
2) BID DATE: Tuesday, March 31, 2020
BID OPENING TIME: 1:00 p.m. Local Time
The Lake County Clerk will receive sealed bids at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, until 1:00 p.m. local time on the bid date, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The bid opening will be held in the County Commissioners' Board Room. Bids received after the bid opening time will not be accepted. Project work includes:
Schedule 1: Rehabilitate Apron Pavement
Schedule 2: Rehabilitate Apron Pavement and Access Road – Apply Seal Coat
Schedule 3: Construct Non-Federal Work Items
Rehabilitation work includes demolition, placement of aggregate base course, asphalt paving, pavement markings, drainage installation, utility sleeve installation, shoulder grading, seeding and erosion control, and seal coat and crack seal application.
3) PLAN and CONTRACT DOCUMENT AVAILABILITY: Project Documents will be available via electronic download at no cost. Email document requests to Tanya Ward: tanya.ward@kimley-horn.com – RE: Bid LXV Rehabilitate Apron and Access Road. Contractor request must include company name, contact name, email address, company address, and phone numbers. Bid documents may be examined at Kimley-Horn’s Denver office (303) 228-2300.
4) PRE-BID CONFERENCE (Voluntary): Prime contractors and major sub-contractors are strongly urged to attend. The Pre-Bid conference will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. local time at the Leadville-Lake County Airport Conference Room located in the Private Aircraft Terminal, 915 County Road 23, Leadville, CO 80461. Immediately following the meeting, a tour of the project site will be conducted, weather permitting.
5) CONTRACTOR QUALIFICATIONS: All bidders shall submit evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility with their bid. Subcontractor experience documentation is also required to be submitted with the bid documents. Failure to provide this documentation may be grounds for determining the bid non-responsive.
6) FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS: All bidders are responsible for compliance with Federal requirements for preparation and submission of the proposal. The successful bidder shall be responsible for compliance with Federal Requirements in the Contract Agreement.
7) DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE): Title 49 CFR Part 26, Participation by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises in Department of Transportation Programs, applies to this contract. The OWNER has set a DBE participation goal of 2.4% of the dollar value of this contract.
8) LICENSING: Each bid must be by a contractor properly licensed in Colorado and Lake County. The bidders shall certify, by submission of a proposal, that neither it nor its principals is presently debarred, suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible, or voluntarily excluded from participating in this transaction by any Federal department or agency or the State of Colorado.
9) BID GUARANTY AND CONTRACT BONDS: A bid guaranty made payable to Lake County, CO in the form of either a certified or cashier’s check or in the form of a bid bond for no less than 5% of the total bid is required with each bid. The successful bidder shall execute a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price.
10) AWARD: No Bidder may withdraw an opened bid for a period of 90 days following the bid opening without the Lake County Commissioners' consent. Award for the project will be made to the lowest responsible qualified bidder, if awarded. The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities, technicalities or omissions therein. See Instructions to Bidders for further reservations or rights.
End of Notice
Published in the Herald Democrat March 5 and 12, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.