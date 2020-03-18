PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 19-06, Gateway Village PUD Sketch Plan
Applicant: Granite Mountain Development LLC
Representative: Arthur Duane Cozart, CEO
Owner: Gateway Village Development LLC
Location: Approximately 1/3 of a mile Northeast of the junction of Hwys 24 & 91; Portions of Secs. 13 & 14, 9S & 80W.
Request: Extension of PUD & Subdivision Sketch Plan Approval
Joint meeting of the Lake County Planning
Commission and the Lake County Board of
County Commissioners
The project is an application to develop 85.67 acres on a parcel divided by Hwy 91 just North and East of Leadville with a mixed use PUD to include single family attached and detached, multi-unit rental housing, and commercial. The Lake County Board of County Commissioners conditionally approved this application on April 1, 2019.
Pursuant to the Lake County Land Development Code (LDC) in effect at the time, said approvals expire after one (1) year. Pursuant to Sections 3.11.3(J) & 3.16.3(I) of the same LDC, Applicant may request a one (1) year extension for a showing of good cause. This request is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461.
The project file is available for review in the Land Use Office at the Lake County Courthouse. For additional information, contact Anne Schneider by phone at (719) 486-4112 or email aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 19, 2020.
