PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of May 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2020CW3020 – ANGELVIEW LLC, a TEXAS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 5585 Hwy 82 Twin Lakes, CO 81251 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Alan G. Hill, and Ashley N. Pollock, Hill & Pollock, LLC, 1528 Wazee Street, Denver CO 80202, (303) 993-4452)
Amended Application for Conditional Underground water rights and for Approval of Plan for Augmentation
LAKE COUNTY
Applicant is an entity formed or registered under the law of Texas and has complied with all applicable requirements of the State of Colorado and is in good standing with the office of the Colorado Secretary of State. Applicant seeks conditional underground water rights for nineteen (19) tributary wells to be located with property located in Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado (“AngelView Property”). See Exhibit A attached to the application, a map depicting the AngelView Property and the legal description is attached as Exhibit B to the application. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.). No part of the AngelView Property lies within a designated groundwater basin. The wells for which conditional underground water rights are sought herein will be used to provide water to residential lots, for domestic use, including, but not by way of limitation, inhouse use, lawn irrigation, stock watering, fire protection, and sanitary purposes. In addition, wells may be used for certain commercial purposes, including a community center, church, and emergency services. Applicant also seeks, in this application, approval of a plan for augmentation to augment the depletions associated with operation of the tributary wells located on the AngelView Property. The augmentation plan will augment net out-of-priority depletions associated with the well pumping, net of septic return flows and lawn grass irrigation return flows. The Water Court has jurisdiction over this application. The Applicant intends to waive the 600 feet well spacing requirement for any wells to be located within the AngelView Property. FIRST CLAIM FOR RELIEF Conditional Underground Water Rights Applicant seeks conditional underground water rights for each of 19 tributary wells to be located within the AngelView Property, each with a maximum pumping rate of 15 gallons per minute, for domestic or commercial purposes, including inhouse use, indoor use, lawn irrigation, stock watering, fire protection, and sanitary purposes. Applicant anticipates 17 residential lots, and three commercial use areas. The appropriation date claimed for each well is April 30, 2020, the date of the original application. Water has not yet been applied to beneficial use. The source of water is groundwater from Bartlett Gulch, tributary to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, tributary to the Arkansas River and/or Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, tributary to the Arkansas River. The AngelView Property is approximately 70 acres on a tract of land in SE ¼ of Section 18, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. and is identified in the property records of Lake County Assessor as Parcel 2901-180-00-004. It bears the situs address of 5585 Highway 82, Twin Lakes, CO 80251. Records also include a variation of the address: 5585 Highway 82, Leadville, CO 80461. Individual lots are not yet assigned street addresses, lot, or block numbers. For purposes of this Application, lot numbers as assigned by the Applicant and depicted on Exhibit C serve only to identify proposed well locations on the AngelView Property. Legal description of wells (location information in UTM format):
Exhibit B Zone 13
Lot ID Easting Northing
1 381369.71 4327761.41
2 381276.20 4327916.80
3 381249.39 4327825.35
4 381253.51 4327696.78
5 381170.32 4327669.28
6 381149.69 4327883.11
7 381107.06 4327826.04
8 381054.81 4327920.92
9 380931.05 4327894.11
10 381076.12 4327657.59
11 381166.19 4327503.58
12 381086.44 4327427.94
13 380927.61 4327574.39
14 380935.17 4327475.39
15 380954.42 4327348.88
16 380940.67 4327254.68
17 381014.93 4327327.56
18 381079.56 4327687.15
19 381111.20 4327523.40
NOTE: Lots 18 and 19 do not exist. They are used to provide a reference for the chapel and emergency services well locations in ArcGIS. Source of UTMs: ArcGIS mapping; Geographic Coordinate System: GCS North American 1983; Datum: D North American 1983; Prime Meridian: Greenwich. Accuracy: Not Applicable – well sites are determined via ArcGIS mapping. The accuracy of the location in the field will depend on the method used to locate the provided well sites. Applicant requests that the court enter a decree for the conditional underground water rights claimed. SECOND CLAIM FOR RELIEF Approval of Plan for Augmentation Names of Structures to be Augmented: The Applicant has plans to develop the AngelView Property described in Exhibit B to include various sized separate tracts or lots, with 17 anticipated residential lots, and 2 anticipated commercial lots. A tributary well will be completed on each lot to serve the domestic and irrigation demands of that lot, and the commercial demands, as described and limited herein. Well permit applications have not been submitted at the time of this application for a plan for augmentation. Applicant has not determined the specific locations for all the wells required to withdraw groundwater from the tributary aquifer; however, each well will be constructed within the AngelView Property and each well will be designed so that it withdraws water from the tributary aquifer. Applicant requests the right to locate the wells required to withdraw the groundwater from the tributary aquifer at any point within the AngelView Property without the necessity of republishing or petitioning the Court for the reopening of any decree. Applicant owns the AngelView Property described herein. Water Rights to Be Used for Augmentation: The source of augmentation water for Applicant’s proposed augmentation plan is water derived from Applicant’s ownership of two shares of Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company stock. Each share of Twin Lakes stock represents a proportionate interest in Twin Lakes’ native Arkansas River basin water rights and in Twin Lakes’ Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System water rights, which system diverts water from headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries (which are tributary to the Colorado River) in Pitkin County, Colorado, for direct flow and storage in Twin Lakes Reservoir. The water derived from Twin Lakes’ Colorado River basin sources is legally available for one hundred percent consumptive use and reuse, including augmentation purposes. The Twin Lakes water rights are described as follows: Colorado River Water Rights: Decrees: Case No. 3082, District Court, Garfield County, Colorado August 25, 1936. Case No. W-1901, District Court, Water Division 5, May 12, 1976. Appropriation Date/Priority: August 23, 1930, Priority: No. 431 Source: Roaring Fork River and its tributaries, all tributaries of the Colorado River in Water Division 5, as more fully set forth in the above referenced decrees. Legal Description: This diversion system consists of collection ditches, tunnels, and flumes in Pitkin County, Colorado, on the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries. Water collected in these systems enters the Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System Tunnel No. 1 and is conveyed to the Arkansas River basin and discharged into Lake Creek from which it enters Twin Lakes Reservoir. Tunnel No. 1 is located in the NW 1/4 of Section 24, Township 11 South, Range 83 West of the 6th P.M. The legal description of Twin Lakes Reservoir is described below in the Arkansas River Water Rights section. Use: Direct flow and storage purposes, for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial, municipal, and all beneficial uses at any site that is capable of being served by deliveries from either the discharge portal of Tunnel No. 1 into Lake Creek or from storage in Twin Lakes Reservoir. Water from this system may be used, reused, and successively used and disposed of after use. Amount: Direct flow amount for diversion through transmountain tunnels of 625 cfs with an annual limit of 68,000 acre-feet, a running ten-year limit of 570,000 acre-feet, and other limitations set forth in the Decrees. Arkansas River Water Rights (Twin Lakes Reservoir) Decrees: Case No. 2346, District Court, Chaffee County, Colorado, July 14, 1913. Case No. W-3965, District Court, Water Division 2, April 19, 1974. Appropriation Dates/Priorities: Twin Lakes Reservoir Priority No. 3, December 15, 1896 Twin Lakes Reservoir Priority No. 4, March 25, 1897 Source: Lake Creek and its tributaries tributary to the Arkansas River Use: Storage for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial, and municipal purposes on any site in the Arkansas River Basin of Colorado below the Twin Lakes Reservoir which are capable of being served water by diversion from said Arkansas River. Amount: 54,452 acre-feet Twin Lakes Reservoir Priority No.3: 20,645.3 acre-feet Twin Lakes Reservoir Priority No. 4: 33,806.7 acre-feet Location of Twin Lakes Dam and Reservoir: In all or portions of Sections 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 30, all in Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado, on Lake Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. The Twin Lakes Dam axis and centerline of Lake Creek intersect at a point whence the SE corner of Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West, of the 6th P.M. bears South 54°13'8" East, a distance of 3808.10 feet, as more particularly described in the decree in Civil Action No. 5141, District Court, Chaffee County, Colorado. Capacity of Reservoir: 54,452 acre-feet (Twin Lake’s portion) Applicant seeks to use the Twin Lakes water rights originating from the Colorado River Basin for augmentation purposes in this application. Applicant reserves the right to make a future water court application for the purposes of quantifying the historical consumptive use associated with the Twin Lakes Arkansas River Water Rights represented by Applicant’s two shares. Statement and Description of Plan for Augmentation: Applicant intends to measure and account for the pumping of the wells described herein, and to calculate the net out-of-priority depletions associated with that pumping (pumping less septic and lawn grass return flows). Twin Lakes water will augment the out-of-priority depletions at the time, in the amount and at the location required to prevent injury. Applicant seeks a determination by the court that the adequacy of replacements to Twin Lakes to augment well depletions may not be diminished or affected in any way by claims for future water rights filed after the date of this application. Use and Estimated Demand. The AngelView Property, depicted on Exhibit A, will be developed over time with residential homesites, and limited commercial buildings. The development will consist of approximately 17 home sites on lots of varying acreages of land, each with its own tributary well and non-evaporative wastewater discharge (septic) system. Each lot will be limited, by restrictive covenant, to a specific area of lawn irrigation. In addition, certain commercial uses (community center, church and emergency services building) are contemplated. A preliminary engineering study indicates that full development of the property, employing standard in-house and lawn irrigation water use limitations, and standard commercial water use limitations for the commercial uses proposed, will have an annual demand of approximately 9 acre-feet per year. Total net depletions, after return flows, are calculated to be approximately 1.46 acre-feet per year. Augmentation and Replacement of Depletions. Stream Systems Affected: Bartlett Gulch, tributary to Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, tributary to the Arkansas River, and Lake Creek via Twin Lakes, tributary to the Arkansas River. Summary of Augmentation Plan. Applicant will dedicate the water rights associated with its two Twin Lakes shares (Colorado River) to the operation of the plan for augmentation. The consumptive use component associated with Applicant’s two shares will be sufficient to augment all out-of-priority depletions from the pumping of Applicant’s wells. Administration of Plan for Augmentation: The Applicant or any successor in interest shall install and maintain such measuring devices and maintain such accounting forms as necessary to demonstrate the adequacy of Applicant’s augmentation efforts as a minimum requirement for administration of its augmentation obligations hereunder. Applicant shall make reports to the Division Engineer as required. Retained Jurisdiction: Applicant requests the Court to retain jurisdiction for a period to be determined after the entry of the decree to protect against injury to other water rights. Applicant requests that any party or entity invoking such retained jurisdiction must make a prima facie case that injury to its water rights has been actually caused by Applicant’s withdrawals or operation of this plan for augmentation. Further, Applicant requests that the Court retain jurisdiction to resolve any controversy which may arise with respect to well construction, well location(s), and amount, timing, and location of replacements hereunder. WHEREFORE, Applicant prays for a decree adjudicating the conditional underground water rights described herein, and approving the plan for augmentation described herein; finding that the proposed plan for augmentation is contemplated by law and approving the plan; finding that the owners and users of vested water rights and conditional water rights will not be adversely affected by depletions from the underground water rights described herein if the proposed augmentation plan is operated under the terms and conditions of a decree entered herein; and for such further relief as the court deems proper.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of July 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 4th day of June 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat June 11, 2020.
