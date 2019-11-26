PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Lake County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing regarding the 2020 Lake County Budget on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners' Meeting Room in the Lake County Courthouse. The proposed budget is available for inspection by the public at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Any interested elector of Lake County may file any objection to the proposed budget at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget. The 2020 Lake County Budget will be approved at a Special Meeting held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 2019.
