PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 16th day of June 2020, the Leadville City Council considered and passed the following ordinance on first reading. Second and Final Reading and a Public Hearing will be held on July 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Ordinance No. 4
Series of 2020
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 8 OF THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING NUISANCES, WEEDS, JUNK AND GARBAGE
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Leadville (“City Council”) possesses the authority pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401 and its general police powers to pass and enforce regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Leadville; and
WHEREAS, the City Council desires to update its nuisances, weeds, junk and garbage regulations and related definitions, codified at Chapter 8.08 of the Leadville Municipal Code in order to eliminate conflict with “8.04.020 - Duty to provide garbage cans”, to add rodents to provisions regarding flies, add snow to match provisions in “Chapter 9.12.110 – Littering”, to limit Chapter 8.08 to noxious weeds as defined by the Colorado Noxious Weed Act, Article 35.5.5 C.R.S., rather than undefined common weeds, to address unsightly accumulations of used oil containers behind restaurants, and to protect the public from open excavations and other hazardous conditions; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds that adoption of this Ordinance furthers the public health, safety and welfare and desires to approve the Ordinance for incorporation into the Municipal Code; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds that this Ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health and safety because the City requires updated regulations in place as early as possible in the 2020 summer season and prior to the onset of fall and winter seasons.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Section 8.08.050 of Title 8 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Definitions”, is hereby amended to read in as follows, with additions shown in bold and underlined text and deletions shown in strikethrough text and with all defined terms listed in alphabetical order:
8.08.050 - Definitions
"Litter" means and includes any and every rubbish, waste material, refuse, garbage, trash, debris, excrement, urine, offal composed of animal matter (except in the course of actively butchering game animals) or vegetable matter or both; or any noxious or offensive matter whatever, including but not limited to, any discarded dead animal, fishing line, bait, chemical, chemical compound, petroleum product or compound, automobile part or accessory, tire, wheel, junk, paper, cardboard, can, lid, bottle, cap, carton, wrapper, box, wooden object, plastic object, clothing, cloth, metal object, rubber object, leather object, hide, feathers, grass clippings, leaves, cut weeds, branches cut from trees or bushes, brick, cinderblock, building material, paint, concrete, soil, sand, gravel, stone, glass, asphalt, ashes, cigarette, cigar, food or food product, solvent, dye, beverage, snow and liquid except water.
"Nuisance" includes, but is not limited to:
4. Any of the following unsanitary, fly insect or rodent producing, disease-causing conditions or conditions which attract insects, birds, rodents or other animals:
a. Any accumulation of manure on premises where animals are kept, unless the premises are kept clean and the manure is kept in a box or vault which is screened from flies insects, birds, rodents or other animals and emptied at least once each week;
b. Privies, vaults, cesspools, pits or like places which are not securely screened to protect them from flies insects, birds, rodents or other animals;
c. Garbage in any quantity which is not covered or screened to protect it from flies insects, birds, rodents or other animals; or
d. Trash, litter, rags or anything whatsoever in which flies insects, birds, rodents or other animals may breed or multiply.
5. Any of the following conditions:
e. Stale Matter. It shall be unlawful and deemed a nuisance to keep, collect, or use or cause to be kept, collected, or used, or permit to be kept or used, any stale, putrid, or stinking fat or grease or other matter, with the exception of properly maintained composting materials.
f. Grease or used cooking oil. It shall be unlawful and deemed a nuisance to store more than 5 gallons of used cooking oil or grease in plastic buckets, jugs or similar containers within public view unless in a sealed grease and oil recycle bin which is kept clean of unsightly exterior accumulations of oil or grease on or around it.
8. Any of the following locations:
c. Stale Matter. It shall be unlawful and deemed a nuisance to keep, collect, or use or cause to be kept, collected, or used, or permit to be kept or used, any stale, putrid, or stinking fat or grease or other matter.
Open Mines or Excavations: Any mine shaft, tunnel, or other excavation exceeding 4 feet in depth to which public access is not restricted by fencing or, if exceeding six feet in depth per 29 CFR 1926.501(b)(7) and abandoned or not actively being worked, is not sealed by a locked cover or a cover which cannot be removed without special or heavy equipment.
15. Any of the following unlawful activities:
a. Storing upon property, placing upon property, or allowing to remain on property any trash or garbage, as described, for a period in excess of seven days one day unless contained in a rodent proof container if on the ground. If in a truck or trailer it must be securely and completely covered to make the trash or garbage not visible to the public or accessible by insects, birds, rodents or other animals.
c. Placing or permitting to remain anywhere in the city any garbage or other material subject to decay other than leaves or grass except in a covered metal or plastic container which makes the contents inaccessible by insects, birds, rodents or other animals or in a sealed plastic bag, awaiting pickup and disposal, except material not attractive to insects, birds, rodents or other animals.
16. Allowing or permitting noxious weeds as defined by the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow or to remain when grown upon the property or on or along any alleys behind or sidewalk areas in front of the same, and/or failing to cut and remove weeds.
Section 2. Remaining provisions. Except as specifically amended hereby, all other provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code shall continue in full force and effect.
Section 3. Codification Amendments. The codifier of Leadville’s Municipal Code is hereby authorized to make such numerical, technical and formatting changes as may be necessary to incorporate the provisions of this Ordinance within the Leadville Municipal Code.
Section 4. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 5. Repeal. Any and all ordinances or codes or parts thereof in conflict or inconsistent herewith are, to the extent of such conflict or inconsistency, hereby repealed; provided, however, that the repeal of any such ordinance or code or part thereof shall not revive any other section or part of any ordinance or code provision heretofore repealed or superseded and this repeal shall not affect or prevent the prosecution or punishment of any person for any act done or committed in violation of any ordinance or code hereby repealed prior to the taking effect of this Ordinance.
Section 6. Emergency. This Ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health and safety because the use of trash bags for garbage which are torn open by birds or rodents is a health hazard to the community, summer weed control should be limited to noxious weeds, and snow deposited on roads and highways is a hazard to traffic. If this Ordinance does not pass as an emergency ordinance with the required three-fourths affirmative vote of all members of City Council, but is nonetheless approved by majority vote, it shall be deemed effective as a regular ordinance with the emergency clause deemed severed from the other provisions of the Ordinance.
INTRODUCED, READ, APPROVED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED in full on first reading this ___ day _____, 2020.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO:
Greg Labbe, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED in full in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, on this ___ day of _____, 2020.
PASSED AND ADOPTED ON FINAL READING AND ORDERED PUBLISHED, with any amendments, this ___ day of _____, 2020.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO:
Greg Labbe, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, following final reading on this ___ day of _____, 2020.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 25, 2020.
