PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF LEADVILLE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 7th day of July 2020, the Leadville City Council held a public hearing and passed the following ordinance on second and final reading with an amendment that sign stay in good order, and will go into effect im­mediately.

CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO

Ordinance No. 3

Series of 2020

AN ORDINANCE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING CERTAIN SIGN CODE REQUIREMENTS IN THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE.

Published in the Herald Democrat July 23, 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.