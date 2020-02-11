PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO SELL
Notice is given that, pursuant to the statute 38-21.5-102 of the Colorado Revised Statutes of 1973, as amended, a public sale will be held on Saturday, the 22nd day of February, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. at Big Al’s Mini Storage, 500 East 12 St., Leadville, Colorado, 719-486-5400. A list of units where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant and last known address follows. If no market value or if no bids are received, the goods will be otherwise disposed of.
• Chris Vantrump, Unit G85
768 South Grape St., Denver, CO 80246
• Clint Crenshaw, Unit B99
401 Augusta Dr., Leadville, CO 80461
• David Ferguson, Unit L170
PO Box 1116, Leadville, CO 80461
• Colin Kovacs, Unit L171
305 Purdue St., Waynesboro, VA 22986
• Ashlee Corcoran, Unit T137
PO Box 411, Leadville, CO 80461
• Jason Gomez, Unit G47
PO Box 1588, Leadville, CO 80461
• Sierra Halverson, Unit B102
PO Box 288, Girdwood, AK 99587
• Gloria Gonzales, Unit G74
1425 Mt. Elbert Dr., Leadville, CO 80461
• Megan Shelley, Unit M152
231 Elm St. #08, Leadville, CO 80461
• Brandon Boyd, Unit O27
231 Elm St., Leadville, CO 80461
• Hanna Hodge, Unit O8
170 Mt. Wilson St., Leadville, CO 80461
Please note: ABSOLUTELY NO PAYMENTS will be accepted after MONDAY, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m., NO EXCEPTIONS. If balance is not paid by the above date, your unit will be auctioned. In addition to the auction bid, a $100 cash deposit will be held until the unit is completely vacated.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 6 and 13, 2020.
