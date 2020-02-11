PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO SELL

Notice is given that, pursuant to the statute 38-21.5-102 of the Colorado Revised Statutes of 1973, as amended, a public sale will be held on Saturday, the 22nd day of February, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. at Big Al’s Mini Storage, 500 East 12 St., Leadville, Colorado, 719-486-5400. A list of units where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant and last known address follows. If no market value or if no bids are received, the goods will be otherwise disposed of.

• Chris Vantrump, Unit G85

768 South Grape St., Denver, CO 80246

• Clint Crenshaw, Unit B99

401 Augusta Dr., Leadville, CO 80461

• David Ferguson, Unit L170

PO Box 1116, Leadville, CO 80461

• Colin Kovacs, Unit L171

305 Purdue St., Waynesboro, VA 22986

• Ashlee Corcoran, Unit T137

PO Box 411, Leadville, CO 80461

• Jason Gomez, Unit G47

PO Box 1588, Leadville, CO 80461

• Sierra Halverson, Unit B102

PO Box 288, Girdwood, AK 99587

• Gloria Gonzales, Unit G74

1425 Mt. Elbert Dr., Leadville, CO 80461

• Megan Shelley, Unit M152

231 Elm St. #08, Leadville, CO 80461

• Brandon Boyd, Unit O27

231 Elm St., Leadville, CO 80461

• Hanna Hodge, Unit O8

170 Mt. Wilson St., Leadville, CO 80461

Please note: ABSOLUTELY NO PAYMENTS will be accepted after MONDAY, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m., NO EXCEPTIONS. If balance is not paid by the above date, your unit will be auctioned. In addition to the auction bid, a $100 cash deposit will be held until the unit is completely vacated.

Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 6 and 13, 2020.

