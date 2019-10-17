PUBLIC NOTICE

Lake County Combined Court

505 Harrison Ave.

Leadville, CO 80461

CASE NUMBER: 2019DR30010

In re: Parental Responsibilities concerning

Jackson Misael Chavarria-Juarez

Petitioner: Nicolas Chavarria Rizo

and

Co-Petitioner/Respondent: Maria Juarez Luna

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION OF SUMMONS

This matter comes before this Court on the Petitioner's: Verified Motion for Publication of Summons

The Court, having reviewed the Motion finds the following: That the Petitioner has used due diligence to obtain personal service upon the Respondent and that all such efforts have failed.

Therefore, the Court Orders: The party shall complete service by publication in a newspaper published in this county or as otherwise specified by the Court. Such publication shall be made once weekly for five successive weeks from the date of the Order.

Date: September 26, 2019

/s/ Catherine Cheroutes

Judge

Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.