PUBLIC NOTICE
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: City of Leadville and Lake County, CO
Effective on or after December 30, 2019, the following channels will no longer be available in Digi Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold, Spectrum Select or Sports View. These networks are still available with subscription to Spectrum TV Sports Pack: MLB Strike Zone on channels 274 & 656; NFL RedZone on channels 126 & 626; Outdoor Channel on channels 68, 150 & 650.
For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices.
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 21, 2019.
