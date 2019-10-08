PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO SELL

Notice is given that pursuant to the statute 38-21.5-102 of the Colorado Revised Statutes of 1973, as amended, a public sale will be held on Saturday, the 19th day of October, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. at Big Al’s Mini Storage, 500 East 12 St., Leadville, Colorado. A list of units where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant and last known address follows. If no market value or if no bids are received, the goods will be otherwise disposed of.

• Patricia Franco, Unit B109

85 Pond Rd. #316, Eagle, CO 81631

• Richard Griego, Unit B115

413 West 3rd St., PO Box 1239, Leadville, CO 80461

• Monica Gutieriz, Unit G54

19874 US Hwy 24, Lot 74, Leadville, CO 80461

• Sebrina Leibseit, Unit G88

16709 Waldo Rd., Abbeville, LA 70510

• Timothy Martinez, Unit P43

150 Hwy 300, Apt. 18, Leadville, CO 80461

• Tim Meyer, Unit Y188

318 West 2nd St., Apt. 3, Leadville, CO 80461

• Traci Millage, Unit Y178

111 Chestnut St. #6, Leadville, CO 80461

• Joshua Propfe, Unit L167

406 West 3rd St., Leadville, CO 80461

• Megan Shelley, Unit M152

231 Elm St. #8, Leadville, CO 80461

• Chris Vantrump, Unit G85

768 S. Grape St., Denver, CO 80246

Please note: No payment will be accepted after MONDAY, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m., NO EXCEPTIONS. If balance is not paid by the above date your unit will be auctioned. In addition to the auction bid, a $100 cash deposit will be held until the unit is completely vacated.

Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 10 and 17, 2019.

