PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO SELL
Notice is given that pursuant to the statute 38-21.5-102 of the Colorado Revised Statutes of 1973, as amended, a public sale will be held on Saturday, the 19th day of October, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. at Big Al’s Mini Storage, 500 East 12 St., Leadville, Colorado. A list of units where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant and last known address follows. If no market value or if no bids are received, the goods will be otherwise disposed of.
• Patricia Franco, Unit B109
85 Pond Rd. #316, Eagle, CO 81631
• Richard Griego, Unit B115
413 West 3rd St., PO Box 1239, Leadville, CO 80461
• Monica Gutieriz, Unit G54
19874 US Hwy 24, Lot 74, Leadville, CO 80461
• Sebrina Leibseit, Unit G88
16709 Waldo Rd., Abbeville, LA 70510
• Timothy Martinez, Unit P43
150 Hwy 300, Apt. 18, Leadville, CO 80461
• Tim Meyer, Unit Y188
318 West 2nd St., Apt. 3, Leadville, CO 80461
• Traci Millage, Unit Y178
111 Chestnut St. #6, Leadville, CO 80461
• Joshua Propfe, Unit L167
406 West 3rd St., Leadville, CO 80461
• Megan Shelley, Unit M152
231 Elm St. #8, Leadville, CO 80461
• Chris Vantrump, Unit G85
768 S. Grape St., Denver, CO 80246
Please note: No payment will be accepted after MONDAY, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m., NO EXCEPTIONS. If balance is not paid by the above date your unit will be auctioned. In addition to the auction bid, a $100 cash deposit will be held until the unit is completely vacated.
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 10 and 17, 2019.
