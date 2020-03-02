PUBLIC NOTICE
LAKE COUNTY (the “County”) invites proposals for professional services from qualified architects or architectural firms with demonstrated experience, knowledge, and expertise in the design of jail and courthouse facilities to conduct a facilities needs assessment for both a future jail and courthouse, to develop a site-specific, initial schematic design and massing study for these facilities, and to develop an initial “backfill” plan for the existing courthouse. A full project description and the complete RFP can be found online at www.lakecountyco.com and a hard copy can be obtained from the Finance Department in Room 115 of the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue.
Responses shall be evaluated strictly in accordance with the requirements set forth in this RFP and any addenda that may be issued. All responses will be reviewed by the Lake County Purchasing Agent for completeness. The Board of County Commissioners will select a contractor and give notice to proceed no later than March 20, 2020.
All interested parties must submit their bids by Friday, March 13, 2020. Questions about the RFP or this process can be directed to: Katy Welter, 719-581-2009, or katy@rmgclaw.com. Proposal packages (4 hard copies) must be mailed to the following address: Kristol Hewlett, Attention: Purchasing Agent, P.O. Box 964, Leadville, CO 80461. Electronic copies alone will not be accepted. Electronic copies of the proposal may be sent to the Lake County Purchasing Agent at khewlett@co.lake.co.us along with a statement in the body of the email waiving the proposer’s right to a sealed bid.
Any proposals received after this date and time will be deemed unresponsive. Lake County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals, to re-solicit proposals, to waive any irregularities, to negotiate pricing and to select the proposal deemed to be in the best interests of Lake County. Issuance of this RFP does not obligate Lake County to award a contract nor is Lake County liable for any costs incurred by the proponent in the preparation and submittal of the proposal.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 20 and 27 and March 5, 2020.
