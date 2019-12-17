PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 12th day of November 2015 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
U.S. Survey #1497 part of the Arizona Lode Mining Claim Known as the Eclipse Lode
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the names of Blanche Housman and Alberta Housman for the 2014 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Gregory Forbes. On the 21st day of November 2019 A.D., Mr. Forbes made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the current Lake County Treasurer is notifying Blanche Housman and Alberta Housman, the current title of record holders, that Gregory Forbes is applying for the Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Gregory Forbes at 4:30 p.m. on the 16th day of April 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by the personal representatives of either Blanche Housman or Alberta Housman, or their recognized agents. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 19th day of December 2019, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 19 and 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020.
