PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF COORDINATED ELECTION
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 1-7.5-107, C.R.S., that a Coordinated Election will be held in Lake County on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. This election will be conducted as a Mail Ballot Election pursuant to the provisions of this article as applicable for the Coordinated Election for which the notice is provided, the items set forth in Section 1-5-205(1)(a) to (1)(d).
Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters. The designated election official shall provide a mail ballot to a registered elector requesting the ballot at the county clerk’s office located at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado 80461, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, holidays excepted; by fax sent to my office, (719) 486-3972, or by mail addressed to me at P. O. Box 917, Leadville, Colorado 80461. Regardless of the method selected for requesting a mail-in ballot, all requests for mail-in ballots must be received in my office by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, if the ballot is to be mailed and by Friday, November 1, 2019, if the ballot will be carried. Mail-in ballots must be returned to my office in the Lake County Courthouse no later than 7:00 p.m. on November 5, 2019.
The following is a full and complete list of all officers to be elected as certified by the Colorado Secretary of State and the officers as certified to me:
