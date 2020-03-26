PUBLIC NOTICE
DIVISION 5 WATER COURT- FEBRUARY 2020 RESUME
9. PURSUANT TO C.R.S., §37-92-302, AS AMENDED, YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT THE FOLLOWING PAGES COMPRISE A RESUME OF THE APPLICATIONS AND AMENDED APPLICATIONS FILED WITH THE WATER CLERK FOR WATER DIVISION 5 DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2020. The water right claimed by this application may affect in priority any water right claimed or heretofore adjudicated within this division and owners of affected rights must appear to object and protest within the time provided by statute or be forever barred.
20CW3024 (CA1193; 06CW225; 13CW3045) EAGLE COUNTY, LAKE COUNTY, AND PITKIN COUNTY. EAGLE RIVER AND CERTAIN TRIBUTARIES THEREOF. Application for a Finding of Diligence and to Make Water Rights Absolute in part. Applicant: Homestake Steering Committee, c/o Karl D. Ohlsen and Katrina B. Fiscella, Carlson, Hammond & Paddock, LLC, 1900 N. Grant St., Suite 1200, Denver, CO 80203, (303) 861-9000; City of Aurora: John M. Dingess, Hamre, Rodriguez, Ostrander & Dingess, P.C., 3600 S. Yosemite St., Ste. 500, Denver, CO 80237, (303) 779-0200; City of Colorado Springs, acting by and through its enterprise, Colorado Springs Utilities: Wynetta P. Massey and Michael J. Gustafson, City Attorney’s Office – Utilities Division, P.O. Box 1575, Mail Code 510, 30 South Nevada Avenue, Suite 501, Colorado Springs, CO 80901, Phone: (719) 385-5909. Pleadings should be served on the undersigned counsel for the Applicants. 2. Names of Structures: A. Homestake Conduit; B. East Fork Conduit; C. Homestake Tunnel; D. Homestake Reservoir; E. Eagle-Arkansas Ditch, all of which are component parts of the Homestake Project, a joint venture of the City of Colorado Springs and the City of Aurora. 3. Describe conditional water rights: A. Date of Original Decree: June 8, 1962; Case No.: CA1193; Court: Eagle County District Court. B. List all subsequent decrees awarding findings of diligence: (1) February 9, 2014; Case No. 13CW3045; Division 5 Water Court; (2) September 17, 2007; Case No. 06CW225; Division 5 Water Court; (3) October 2, 2000; Case No. 00CW37; Division 5 Water Court; (4) March 14, 1994; Case No. 90CW117; Division 5 Water Court; (5) March 6, 1987; Case No. 86CW141; Division 5 Water Court; (6) September 27, 1984; Case No. 82CW120; Division 5 Water Court; (7) August 19, 1980; Case No. W-2321-78; Division 5 Water Court; (8) December 12, 1974; Case No. W-2321; Division 5 Water Court; (9) June 14, 1973; Case No. W-620; Division 5 Water Court; (10) June 14, 1971; Case No. W-45; Division 5 Water Court; (11) July 10, 1968; Case No. CA-1193; Eagle County District Court. C. Locations (Legal Descriptions from the most recent decree that adjudicated the locations; N.B. Decree in 95CW272A, which changed points of diversion of Homestake Conduit): (1) Homestake Conduit. (a) Blodgett Reservoir: located on Homestake Creek within the NE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 6, T7S, R80W of the 6th P.M. at a point approximately 1,050 feet south of the north section line and 800 feet west of the east section line, Eagle County, Colorado. (b) Homestake Creek Intake: located within the NE¼ of the SE¼ of Section 31, T6S, R80W of the 6th P.M. Eagle County, Colorado, at a point on Homestake Creek approximately 1,900 feet North of the South section line and 75 feet West of the East section line. (c) Turkey Creek Intake: located within the SW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 20, T6S, R80W of the 6th P.M., Eagle County, Colorado at a point on Turkey Creek approximately 1,500 feet South of the North section line and 880 feet East of the West section line. (d) Cross Creek Intake of Eagle-Cross Pump and Pipeline: located within the SE¼ of the SW¼ Section 36, T5S, R81W of the 6th P.M. at a point on Cross Creek approximately 2,000 feet East of the West section line and 1,250 feet North of the South section line. (e) Fall Creek Intake of Eagle-Cross Pump and Pipeline: located within the SW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 13, T6S, R81W of the 6th P.M. at a point on Fall Creek approximately 4,300 feet East of the West section line and 2,400 feet South of the North section line. (f) Peterson Creek Intake of Eagle-Cross Pump and Pipeline: located within the NW¼ of the NE¼ of Section 24, T6S, R81W of the 6th P.M. at a point on Peterson Creek approximately 1,400 feet West of the East section line and 1,100 feet South of the North section line. (g) Eagle River Diversion of Eagle-Cross Pump and Pipeline: located within the SE¼ of the SW¼ of Section 19, T6S, R80W of the 6th P.M. at a point on the Eagle River approximately 1,100 feet North of the South section line and 1,750 feet East of the West section line. (h) French Creek Intake: 1S 82◦ 18.3’E 20, 988 ft. to NW cor 31-7S-80W. (i) Fancy Creek Intake: 1N 85◦ 10.5’E 25, 280 ft. to NW cor 31-7S-80W. (j) Missouri Creek Intake: 1N 77◦ 12.4’E 28, 800 ft. to NW cor 31-7S-80W. (k) Sopris Creek Intake: 1N 74◦ 7.6’E 29, 848 ft. to NW cor 31-7S-80W. (l) Peterson Creek Intake: Alternate Point: S 64° 05’E 6,822 ft. to NW cor Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 80 West S 76° 2.9’ E 6, 474 ft. to NW cor Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 80 West. Pursuant to the decree in Case No. 95CW272A, the structures described in Paragraphs 3.C.(1)(a) – (l) above are points of diversion and alternate points of diversion for the decreed Homestake Conduit water rights described in Table 1 below:
(2) East Fork Conduit. The East Fork Conduit diverts water from the East Fork of Homestake Creek pursuant to its appropriation of 74.63 cubic feet per second of time ABSOLUTE and 185.37 cubic feet per second of time CONDITIONAL therefrom and conveys these waters to Homestake Reservoir for conveyance to Homestake Tunnel or storage in the reservoir, said East Fork Conduit having a capacity of 260 cubic feet per second of time and a total length of approximately 3093 feet. The point of diversion of said conduit is on East Fork Homestake Creek at a point whence the Northwest Corner of Section 31, T7S, R80W bears North 55° 40.5' East, 22,917 feet. (3) Homestake Tunnel. Homestake Tunnel under the Continental Divide for the conveyance of water into the Arkansas River Basin with its intake located at a point under Homestake Reservoir whence the Northwest corner of Section 10, T9S, R81 W of the 6th P.M. bears South 15° 27’08” East 26,173.03 feet appropriates a maximum amount of 10 cubic feet per second of time CONDITIONAL of water seeping and percolating into Homestake Tunnel from former Water District No. 37 areas and 300 cubic feet per second of time ABSOLUTE from Middle Fork of Homestake Creek, at its said Northerly portal, its point of diversion; said tunnel has a length of 27,400 feet and a capacity of 700 cubic feet per second of time. The tunnel will convey out of former Water District No. 37 up to 700 cubic feet per second of time of waters appropriated by the tunnel from the Middle Fork of Homestake Creek, together with water appropriated by the tunnel from the Homestake Creek and East Fork Conduits and Homestake Reservoir, to an outlet at a point from where the Northwest corner of Section 10, T9S, R81W of the 6th P.M. bears North 6°40'52" East, a distance of 2,173.54 feet. (4) Homestake Reservoir. Homestake Reservoir, also known as Elliott-Weers Reservoir, has an ABSOLUTE capacity of 43,504.7 acre feet and CONDITIONAL capacity of 83,338.98 acre feet, for a total capacity of 126,843.68 acre feet. Homestake Reservoir is located on Homestake Creek with a dam whence Homestake Peak bears South 73° 26' East 10,477 feet from the easterly end thereof and South 74° 57' East 13,347 feet from the westerly end thereof, said dam having a maximum height of 411.5 feet and a length of 3,380 feet. The sources of supply of said reservoir are Homestake Conduit (the sources of this conduit as set forth in paragraph [3.C.(1)], East Fork Conduit (the source of this conduit as set forth in paragraph [3.C.(2)], the Middle Fork of Homestake Creek and Homestake Creek and said reservoir has appropriated for storage 83,338.98 acre feet annually from said sources. Homestake Reservoir also conveys water from Homestake Conduit and East Fork Conduit to Homestake Tunnel. Existing Homestake Reservoir has a storage capacity of 43,504.7 acre feet ABSOLUTE and is located on Homestake Creek with a dam whence the NW Corner of Section 31, T7S, R80W of the 6th P.M. bears North 58° 30.6' East 24,659 feet from the East dam abutment and North 62° 25.8' East 25,746 feet from the West dam abutment; said dam has a maximum height of 265.0 feet and a length of 1,996 feet. The sources of supply of said existing Homestake Reservoir are Homestake Conduit, East Fork Conduit, the Middle Fork of Homestake Creek and Homestake Creek. Existing Homestake Reservoir stores and conveys water from said sources to Homestake Tunnel. (5) Eagle-Arkansas Ditch. The Eagle-Arkansas Ditch receives and delivers into the Tennessee Pass Tunnel for conveyance under the Continental Divide and out of former Water District No. 37 into the Arkansas River Basin the water appropriated from the sources as described in Table 2 below:
D. Sources: The Sources of the Homestake Project Water Rights are described in Paragraphs 3.C.(1) through 3.C.(5) above. E. Appropriation Date: For all water rights of the Homestake Project: September 22, 1952. Amounts: The component parts of the Homestake Project were awarded conditional priorities in the amounts set forth in paragraphs 3.B.(1) through 3.B.(5) above, and overall amounts and ditch or reservoir numbers and priority numbers as set forth on Table 3 below:
. Decreed Uses: (1) The Homestake Project comprises a system of works, including ditches, tunnels and reservoirs, for the collection, diversion, storage, regulation, and transportation of water to supply the water works and water systems of the City of Colorado Springs, the City of Aurora and other entities and persons as may use the water from the City of Colorado Springs and City of Aurora for domestic and municipal uses, and other uses made of water furnished through municipal and other water systems furnishing water to inhabitants of municipalities and suburban areas, including in such uses, but not by way of limitation or exclusion, domestic and household uses, industrial, business and mechanical uses, generation of power, sewage treatment, street sprinkling and washing, watering of parks, lawns and gardens, fire protection and other use as may be necessary or proper to safeguard the health and welfare of the persons and communities using this water, including such uses as may be necessary, proper, or incident to providing a safe, firm and adequate supply of water for the present and future water needs of the communities and the inhabitants thereof to be served by this water supply. (2) In addition, pursuant to the decree in Case No. 95CW272A, the decreed uses include: (a) Exchange, augmentation, aquifer recharge, municipal, irrigation, commercial, domestic, industrial, snowmaking, recreation, fishery, wetland creation and irrigation, wildlife and including delivery to the Cities of Aurora and Colorado Springs, Colorado, for all such uses, and for reuse and successive use to extinction by the Cities of all such water delivered to the Eastern Slope. (b) Description of Non-Irrigation Purposes: Applicants may utilize the storage rights for purposes of developing their vested or conditionally decreed water rights, including those for the Homestake Project; for transmountain diversions directly to the Eastern Slope; and for meeting federal, state and local permit conditions that necessitate the use of water resources. Applicants may also use or transport water from this source for municipal, commercial, domestic, industrial, snowmaking, recreation, fishery, wildlife, exchange, and augmentation uses in the service areas of the Colorado River Water Conservation District, the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, and the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District as they now or hereafter exist, and of Cyprus-Climax Metals Company and Vail Associates, as they now exist. Water delivered to the Eastern Slope may be used within any area capable of being served by these diversion and storage points and the Applicants’ municipal water supply systems for any water supply obligations of Applicants for municipal and domestic purposes including, but not limited to, fire protection, irrigation of lawns, gardens, parks, private and municipal facilities, sanitary, commercial, manufacturing, mechanical and industrial use, recreational purposes, creation and maintenance of wetlands, stock watering, fish and wildlife propagation, allowable instream uses, if any, snowmaking, revegetation, storage and maintenance of storage reserves, reservoir evaporation replacement, augmentation, exchange, and replacement purposes, and for use, reuse for successive uses, disposition following initial use, and reuse until extinction. (c) Total Number of Acres Proposed to be Irrigated: Up to 275 acres within Eagle Park as described below. Applicants also reserve the right to use the water decreed herein for irrigation purposes within their respective water service areas. Legal Description of Acreage Irrigated or to be Irrigated: The acreage to be irrigated on the Western Slope is located entirely within T7S, R80W of the 6th P.M in an area comprising approximately 1,450 surface acres, in the following sections, commonly known as Eagle Park or Camp Hale (“Eagle Park”): Section 3: Part of the SW¼ of the SW¼; Section 4: Part of the SE¼; Section 9: Part of the E½; Section 10: Part of the W½ of the NW¼, Part of the NW¼ of the SW¼, Part of the S½ of the SW¼, Part of the SW¼ of the SE¼; Section 15: Part of the W½, Part of the W½ of the NE¼, Part of the SE¼; Section 16: Part of the E½ of the NE¼, Part of the NW¼ of the NE¼; Section 22: Part of the E½, Part of the E½ of the NW¼, Part of the NE¼ of the SW¼; Section 23: Part of the S½, Part of the S½ of the NW¼, Part of the SW¼ of the NE¼; Section 24: Part of the SW¼. (d) Augmentation Use. Augmentation use of the water diverted on the subject rights on the Western Slope may be made in the service areas of the Colorado River Water Conservation District, the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, and the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, as they now or hereafter exist and of Cyprus-Climax Metals Company and Vail Associates, as they now exist, pursuant to agreement with the Applicants and in accordance with the terms of separately decreed augmentation plans providing for such use for the structures to be augmented. (e) Reuse and Successive Use to Extinction: Water imported to the Eastern Slope may be used, reused, successively used, and fully consumed on the Eastern Slope. No reuse or successive use of the water rights shall be made on the Western Slope without a subsequent proceeding confirming such reuse or successive use. The 95CW272A Decree neither precludes the Applicants or their privies in interest from claiming a right of reuse of the changed water rights on the Western Slope, nor confirms a right to reuse or successive use of such water on the Western Slope, creates any presumption, shifts the burden of proof, or serves as a defense in such subsequent proceeding. 4. Integrated System: The Homestake Project is an integrated water supply project including the foregoing conditional and absolute water rights and collection, storage, and transmission structures, as well as additional related water rights and facilities located in the Colorado, Arkansas, and South Platte River basins. Further, the Homestake Project is integrated into the integrated water supply systems of the City of Colorado Springs and the City of Aurora. Diligence in the development of any conditional water right or any portion of the integrated systems shall be considered in determining diligence as to all conditional water rights and portions of the integrated system. 5. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of the appropriation and application of water to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed, including expenditures: A. Diligence activities: The Applicants engaged in extensive work during the diligence period to develop the subject water rights, comprising work to advance and effect application of the conditional rights to beneficial use, work to maintain and protect existing infrastructure and water rights needed for development and use of the subject water rights, and work in maintaining, protecting, and developing the Applicants’ respective integrated water supply systems, including the following: (1) During the diligence period, the Applicants completed adjudication in the Division 5 Water Court of Case No. 16CW3022 (88CW449; 08CW111), and a decree was entered on September 17, 2017. That decree sought a finding of reasonable diligence for water rights and exchanges involving structures to be developed and used in conjunction with and as part of the integrated Homestake Project. (2) On June 10, 2018, the Applicants secured entry of a decree in Case No. 17CW3064 (95CW272A), Water Division No. 5 confirming diligence and continuing in effect conditional water rights originally decreed in Case No. 95CW272A, which comprise part of the integrated Homestake Project. (3) On June 18, 2017, the Applicants, with certain West Slope co-applicants, secured entry of a decree in Case No. 16CW3131 (98CW270; 09CW17), Water Division No. 5, confirming diligence and continuing in effect water rights originally decreed in Case No. 98CW270, which involve the subject water rights. (4) During the diligence period, the Applicants have pursued development of infrastructure required to develop the subject water rights, including the subject water rights decreed to the Eagle-Arkansas Ditch. To that end, the Applicants have secured engineering studies by staff and outside engineering consultants of potential diversion, storage, and transmission structures, alignments, and operations to collect and transport the decreed water. (5) The Applicants continued to pursue development of a joint project or projects as contemplated by the 1998 Eagle River MOU with Vail Associates, Upper Eagle River Regional Water Authority, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, Cypress Climax Mining Company and the Colorado River Water Conservation District. In pursuit of the project, the Applicants engaged in monthly discussions and negotiations regarding joint development of the joint projects and initiatives. (6) On January 5, 2010, the Applicants entered into a Consolidated Water Exchange Agreement with the Eagle Park Reservoir Company, Colorado River Water Conservation District, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, and Vail Associates, Inc., revising, consolidating, and expanding prior agreements among the parties by which water is augmented into Homestake Reservoir and water is released from the reservoir to or for the benefit of the West Slope parties; on January 26, 2010, Applicant City of Aurora entered into a Water Delivery Agreement with the Eagle Park Reservoir Company involving the subject water rights. Applicants continued to operate and act pursuant to these agreements during the diligence period. (7) The Applicants participated in the development of the Upper Colorado River Wild and Scenic Stakeholder Group Management Plan to protect outstandingly remarkable values (ORVs) in Segments 4 through 7 of the Colorado River mainstem that was submitted to the Bureau of Land Management in 2011, and have continued to participate in the alternative plan proposed and set out in the Management Plan during this diligence period. Specifically, the Applicants have worked to ensure that development of the subject water rights and the integrated Homestake Project will be consistent with wild and scenic river management of the Colorado River segments 4 through 7. (8) During the diligence period, the Applicants have participated in the Camp Hale – Eagle River Headwaters Collaborative, and its efforts to develop initiatives to preserve, protect and rehabilitate the Camp Hale area. The Applicants have continued to work to ensure that efforts to rehabilitate and/or develop the land areas and to develop the subject water rights and integrated Homestake Project are consistent and harmonious. (9) During the diligence period, the Applicants have supported and participated in the Eagle River Watershed Council Board and its activities to protect and enhance the natural, scenic, and economic values that rivers and tributaries provide, and to promote the interconnected conservation values the watershed represents to diverse interest groups that benefit from its continued health. In this connection, the Applicants have worked to ensure that development of the subject water rights and the integrated Homestake Project will be consistent with the watershed activities, education, and restoration efforts of the Eagle River Watershed Council. (10) During the diligence period, the Applicants have supported and participated in the Eagle River Community Water Plan (ERCWP), including modeling and planning in the Upper Eagle River Basin and have worked to ensure that development of the subject water rights and the integrated Homestake Project are incorporated in the ERCWP efforts. (11) During the diligence period, the Applicants have supported and participated in the Eagle River Watershed Water Quality Data Collection and Assessment Program, which began with a United States Geological Survey Eagle River Watershed Retrospective Assessment Program. The continued monitoring and assessment efforts are currently coordinated through the Eagle River Watershed Council to identify water quality conditions and trends. The Applicants have worked to understand water quality conditions and potential negative and positive effects for potential diversion, storage, transmission alignments and operations to collect and transport the subject water rights. (12) During the diligence period, the Applicants promoted the development of the Subject Water Rights through the inclusion of the Eagle River MOU Project as an Identified Project and Process (IPP) in the Arkansas, Colorado, and South Platte River Basin Implementation Plans to meet the future water supply needs of Aurora and Colorado Springs, consistent with the goals of the Colorado Water Plan. (13) During the diligence period the Applicants have made capital improvements to existing structures and facilities of the Homestake Project, including the Homestake Dam Rehabilitation Project and the Arkansas River Diversion Dam Project. In connection with the Homestake Dam Rehabilitation Project, planning for which began in 2009, the Applicants obtained land use review and permits from local governmental authorities and the United States Forest Service, executed an approved Substitute Water Supply Plan to address potential out-of-priority diversion during project construction, and water agreements with the City and County of Denver and the Eagle Park Reservoir Company in furtherance of the SWSP; and continued to execute and supervise design, construction, and project management contracts for project construction, which began in 2010, and was completed during the diligence period. (14) In connection with the Arkansas River Diversion Dam Project, planning for which began in 2014, the Applicants obtained required permits and permissions from applicable authorities, obtained land use rights for the affected lands not owned by the Applicants, organized a joint effort between stakeholders to ensure the dam would meet and satisfy myriad stakeholder requirements, including fish passage and a boat chute, and continued to execute and supervise design, construction, and project management contracts for project construction, which began in 2018, and will be completed in 2020. The Arkansas River Diversion Dam serves as an on-channel intake on the Arkansas River for the Otero Pump Station which conveys water to the Cities of Aurora and Colorado Springs. (15) During the diligence period, the Applicants, acting individually or through the Homestake Steering Committee, have participated in numerous water court applications in Water Division No. 5 involving water rights in the Colorado and Eagle River basins in order to protect the subject water rights, water rights of the integrated Homestake Project, and water rights of the Applicants’ respective integrated water supply systems, including: Case No. 11CW92, the Application of the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority; Case No. 12CW126, the Application of the Town of Eagle; Case No. 13CW3088, the Application of Vail Associates; Case No. 13CW3109, the Application of Glenwood Springs for a recreational in-channel diversion; and Case Nos. 11CW159, 11CW160, and 11CW161, the Applications of Colorado Water Conservation Board for in-stream flows. (16) During the diligence period the Applicants have participated in the Recovery Implementation Program (RIP) recommended in the Programmatic Biological Opinion for endangered Colorado River fish, and in negotiation and drafting of arrangements and agreements to secure and provide so-called “10825” water as contemplated by the RIP. (17) During the diligence period, Applicant City of Aurora pursued development of its integrated water supply system, which comprises water rights and infrastructure in the Colorado, Arkansas, and South Platte River basins, including the Prairie Waters Project, a large comprehensive water supply, storage and treatment project in which return flows to the South Platte River from Aurora’s water sources, including the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein, may be rediverted for subsequent reuse. To facilitate this project, Aurora obtained various decrees in Case Nos. 06CW104, 03CW414, and 03CW415, Water Division 1. This project allows further reuse of much of the water decreed to Aurora. During the diligence period, Aurora obtained decrees in Case No. 13CW3088, WD-1, finding reasonable diligence for the water rights decreed conditionally in 03CW414 (decreed April 22, 2014); in Case No. 14CW3065, WD-1, finding reasonable diligence for the water rights decreed conditionally in 03CW415 (decreed March 2, 2015); and in Case No. 15CW3064, WD-1, making absolute portions of the rights decreed conditionally in Case No. 06CW104 and obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence on the remainder (decreed December 1, 2017). (18) During the diligence period, Applicant City of Aurora participated in numerous water court applications in Water Division No. 2 involving water rights in the Arkansas River basin in order to protect the subject water rights, water rights of the integrated Homestake Project, and water rights of Aurora’s integrated water supply system, including: application of Resurrection Mining Company, Case No. 14CW3024; application of Dragon Lair LLC, Case No. 15CW23, and application of Lake County Concrete & Excavating LLC, Case No. 15CW3026. (19) During the diligence period, Applicant City of Colorado Springs pursued development of its integrated water supply system, which comprises water rights and infrastructure in the Colorado, Arkansas, and South Platte River basins, including the Continental-Hoosier Diversion System (Blue River). Colorado Springs has filed an application in March 2018 seeking a finding of reasonable diligence for Homestake/Blue River exchange right, Case No. 18CW3041, Water Division 5. Colorado Springs also participated in negotiations with parties to the 1955 Blue River Decree, the State of Colorado, and others regarding various Blue River Decree matters, including operations of Green Mountain Reservoir vis-à-vis other Blue River and Colorado River water rights, which have resulted in an agreed Green Mountain Reservoir Protocol. Colorado Springs also participated as an objector in numerous water court cases in Water Division 5 involving water rights in the Blue River basin in order to protect the subject conditional water rights, the water rights of the integrated Homestake Project, and water rights of Colorado Springs’ integrated water supply system, including: Case No. 12CW175, application of Snake River Water District et al; Case No. 12CW176, application of Climax Molybdenum; Case Nos. 13CW6 and 14CW3112, applications of Tiger Run Owners Association; Case Nos. 13CW45 and 13CW3094, applications of Town of Breckenridge; Case No. 13CW3109, application of Glenwood Springs; Case No. 16CW3015, application of Summit County Board of Commissioners; and Case No. 16CW3040, application for Everist Land Holdings and Town of Silverthorne. (20) During the diligence period, Applicant City of Colorado Springs participated in over 40 applications in Water Division No. 2 involving water rights in the Arkansas River basin in order to protect the subject water rights, water rights of the integrated Homestake Project, and water rights of Colorado Springs’ integrated water supply system. (21) In addition, during the diligence period, Applicant Colorado Springs continued development of the Southern Delivery System, a component of its integrated water supply system facilitating delivery of water to the Colorado Springs area. Colorado Springs completed NEPA review and obtained a Record of Decision approving the project from the Bureau of Reclamation; secured local land-use permits; and carried out construction of project components. SDS was completed during the diligence period and is now operating. B. Expenditures: The Applicants expended significant amounts in pursuing the diligence activities described above during the diligence period, including sums tabulated below (covering the period between September 2013 and January 2020): (1) Joint Expenditures: (Integrated Homestake Project) Project Development (capital improvements to existing infrastructure, engineering studies and legal support): $53,450,148, O&M: $17,553,055, Total: $70,494,444. (2) Aurora Expenditures: Water Capital Projects (excluding Homestake): $458,191,541; Prairie Waters Implementation: $5,669,808; Legal Support (Water Court): $35,000. (3) Colorado Springs Expenditures: Water Capital Projects (excluding Homestake): $675,345,116; SDS: $368,494,676; Legal Support: $1,627,189. 6. Claim to make absolute in part: A. East Fork Conduit: (1) Structure location: see paragraph 3.C (2). (2) Date of diversions: June 12, 2015. (3) Details/supporting documentation of diversion and beneficial use: on June 12, 2015, Applicants measured and diverted in priority 166.56 AF (83.97 cfs) of water into the East Fork Conduit. The water was conveyed into Homestake Reservoir, and then into the Arkansas River basin via the Homestake Tunnel. It was then conveyed via the Mt. Elbert Conduit and Forebay, Twin Lakes Reservoir and outlet, Otero Pipeline and Pumping Plant, and Homestake Pipeline, to storage, treatment, and distribution facilities of the City of Aurora in the South Platte basin and of the City of Colorado Springs in the Fountain Creek basin. See attached Homestake Project Water Tabulation, June 2015. (4) Additional amount claimed Absolute: 9.34 c.f.s. Cumulative amount claimed Absolute for this structure: 83.97 c.f.s. Remaining Conditional for this structure: 176.03 c.f.s. (5) Type and Place of Use: municipal use in the municipal water supply systems of the Cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora. 7. Names and addresses of owner(s) or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: A. United States Forest Service, Holy Cross Range District-Marcia Gilles, District Ranger, P.O. Box 190, Minturn, CO 81645. (Diversion or Storage Structure: Homestake Reservoir; East Fork Conduit; all Homestake Conduit diversion points; Cataract Creek, Sheep Gulch, East Fork Eagle River, Jones Gulch, and Piney Creek diversion points of Eagle-Arkansas Ditch). B. United States Forest Service, Leadville Ranger District- Tami Conner, District Ranger, 2015 N. Poplar St., Leadville, CO 80461 (Diversion or Storage Structure: Homestake Tunnel Inlet and Outlet). C. Marjorie Westermann, P.O. Box 885, Leadville, CO 80461 (Diversion or Storage Structure: Taylor Gulch diversion of Eagle-Arkansas Ditch). D. Arlon A. Sparkman, 900 W. 7th Ave. Dr., Broomfield, CO 80020 (Diversion or Storage Structure: Taylor Gulch diversion of Eagle-Arkansas Ditch). E. William D. and Melinda L. Boyd, 2880 So. York St., Denver, CO 80210-6035 (Diversion or Storage Structure: Fiddler Creek diversion of Eagle-Arkansas Ditch). WHEREFORE, Applicant requests (1) that a finding of reasonable diligence be entered, and the conditional water rights that are the subject of this application be continued in force; and (2) that the conditional water rights be made absolute as requested in Paragraph 6 above.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of APRIL 2020 to file with the Water Clerk a verified Statement of Opposition setting forth facts as to why this application should not be granted or why it should be granted in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such statement of opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing Fee: $192.00) KATHY POWERS, Water Clerk, Water Division 5; 109 8th Street, Suite 104 Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 26, 2020.
