NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 20th day of August, 2019, the Leadville City Council considered and passed the following ordinance on first reading. Second and Final Reading and a Public Hearing will be held on September 17, 2019, at 6:00 PM.
Ordinance No. 5
Series of 2019
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTERS 5.44 AND 5.48 OF THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING NUISANCE ODORS CAUSED BY MARIJUANA ESTABLISHMENTS
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Leadville (“City Council”) possesses the authority pursuant to C.R.S. § 31‑15‑401 and its general police powers to pass and enforce regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Leadville; and
WHEREAS, Colorado state law authorizes the City to regulate medical and retail marijuana businesses and to adopt regulations consistent with the intent of state law; and
WHEREAS, the City previously adopted certain regulations concerning marijuana emissions requirements as codified in Chapters 5.44 and 5.48 of the Leadville Municipal Code; and
WHEREAS, the City Council wishes to amend various sections of those chapters to adopt procedures specific to addressing nuisance odors caused by marijuana establishments within the City; and
WHEREAS, it is in the best interest of the people of the City of Leadville to revise the Leadville Municipal Code to establish such procedures to better serve the City’s businesses and residents.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Section 5.44.040 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Local licensing authority,” is hereby amended to read in full as follows with additions in bold and underline and deletions in strikethrough:
5.44.040 – Local licensing authority.
In addition to the powers of the authority set forth in Chapter 5.40 of the code, the authority shall have the following powers and authority:
A. The authority shall have the power to require any applicant or licensee to furnish any relevant information required by the authority.
B. The authority shall have the power to administer oaths and issue subpoenas to require the presence of persons and the production of papers, books and records at any hearing that the authority is authorized to conduct. The authority may adopt public hearing procedures by resolution.
C. The authority shall possess all powers given to local licensing authorities by the provisions of the Colorado Medical Marijuana Code and rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. For the purpose of regulating the operation of medical marijuana establishments, the Authority in its discretion, upon application in the prescribed form, may approve, conditionally approve, or deny an applicant a local license for a medical marijuana establishment, subject to the provisions and restrictions provided in this Chapter, Section 14 of Article XVIII of the Colorado Constitution and the Colorado Medical Marijuana Code.
D. Any decision made by the authority to approve, conditionally approve, or deny a license application, to revoke or suspend a license, or to renew or not renew a license shall be a final decision which may be appealed to the district court pursuant to Rule 106(a)(4) of the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure. No defense or objection may be presented for judicial review unless it is first presented to the authority prior to the effective date of the authority's decision.
E. The authority shall have the power to order the abatement of nuisance odors caused by medical marijuana establishments and to review and approve, approve with conditions, or deny odor control plans as provided for in this chapter.
Section 2. Section 5.44.210 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Prohibited acts,” is hereby amended to read in full as follows with additions in bold and underline and deletions in strikethrough:
5.44.210 – Prohibited acts.
A. It shall be unlawful to cultivate marijuana on or within the licensed premises of a medical marijuana center. For purposes of this subsection, "premises" shall mean all areas in which the center is authorized to conduct business activities related to the license including, but not limited to, a building, part of a building, room, or other definite contiguous area.
B. It shall be unlawful to grow, cultivate, manufacture, prepare, process or package marijuana or marijuana products for personal use anywhere in the city other than an enclosed space within a primary residence which is not open or public in conformance with the Colorado Medical Marijuana Code and any applicable provisions of this code.
C. It shall be unlawful for any licensee to permit the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages, as defined in the Colorado Liquor Code, on the licensed premises.
D. It shall be unlawful to smoke, eat, or otherwise consume or ingest marijuana on the licensed premises.
E. It shall be unlawful for any medical marijuana establishment to employ any person at a licensed premises who is younger than twenty-one (21) years of age.
F. It shall be unlawful for any medical marijuana establishment to create or maintain a nuisance odor as defined in section 5.44.230 of this chapter.
Section 3. Section 5.44.230 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Visibility of activities; control of emissions,” is hereby amended to read in full as follows with additions in bold and deletions in strikethrough:
5.44.230 – Visibility of activities; control of emissions.
A. All activities of medical marijuana establishments, including, without limitation, cultivating, growing, processing, displaying, manufacturing, selling, testing, and storage, shall be conducted out of public view.
B. No marijuana or paraphernalia shall be displayed or kept in a medical marijuana establishment so as to be visible from outside the licensed premises.
C. A medical marijuana establishment shall be ventilated so that the marijuana establishment does not create or maintain any nuisance odor as defined in this section 5.44.230. the odor of marijuana cannot be detected by a person with a normal sense of smell at the exterior of the medical marijuana establishment or at any adjoining use or property. Medical marijuana cultivation facilities must implement appropriate ventilation and filtration systems to satisfy the odor nuisance standard.
1. A “nuisance odor” as used in this section shall mean an odor caused by a medical marijuana establishment that, based upon the objective standard of a reasonable person of normal sensitivity, is offensive or detrimental to the health, safety, or welfare of the public, or that causes or tends to cause injury to persons exposed thereto. An odor is offensive if it prevents a Leadville resident from reasonably and comfortably enjoying property for which that resident has lawful possession.
2. Three verifiable complaints of a nuisance odor by three different individuals from three separate addresses on three separate days within a calendar month shall constitute a “30-Day Event.”
3. A complaint is verifiable if, upon investigation of the complaint by the Leadville Police Department, the source of the nuisance odor can be confirmed by the police officer or code enforcement officer who completed the investigation. The Leadville Police Department will investigate complaints of nuisance odors by Leadville residents who detect a nuisance odor from within the boundaries of a property for which that resident has lawful possession only.
4. The first 30-Day Event shall result in a written citation from the Leadville Police Department to the offending medical marijuana establishment. Such citation shall state the violation and provide a deadline by which the nuisance odor must be abated. The authority may initiate proceedings to suspend or revoke the license of the medical marijuana establishment pursuant to section 5.44.200 if the nuisance odor is not abated by the deadline provided in the first citation.
5. A second 30-Day Event within a calendar year shall result in a second citation from the Leadville Police Department to the offending medical marijuana establishment. The second citation shall include a copy of the first citation, state the violation, and require the licensee to submit to the authority within thirty (30) days of the date of the citation a written odor control plan. Such odor control plan shall include a date by which the odor control plan will be implemented. The city may administratively extend the deadline by which an odor control plan must be submitted upon request by the licensee responsible for submitting the odor control plan.
6. The authority will review and approve, approve with conditions, or deny a submitted odor control plan pursuant to the procedures and timeline set forth in this Section 5.44.230. If the authority denies the odor control plan, it shall provide written reasons for denial and provide instructions and a deadline for curing any deficiencies. The authority may initiate proceedings to suspend or revoke the license of the medical marijuana establishment pursuant to section 5.44.200 if the authority does not receive the odor control plan by the deadline provided in the second citation.
7. If there is a 30-Day event within the 12-month period following the implementation date of an approved odor control plan, the authority shall initiate proceedings to suspend or revoke the license of the medical marijuana establishment.
8. The licensee shall be solely responsible for all costs incurred to abate a nuisance odor, including the design and implementation of an odor control plan.
9. The licensee shall be responsible for notifying the city of any issues with an approved odor control plan that prevents such plan from effectively mitigating nuisance odors after such plan has been approved by the authority and implemented by the licensee. Upon such notification by the licensee, the city and licensee shall coordinate to establish a timeline for submission of a modified odor control plan. The modified control plan must meet the requirements and must comply with the process set forth in subsection D of this section.
D. Required components and criteria for approval of an odor control plan.
1. The odor control plan must be submitted on city-approved forms, be certified by a registered professional engineer unless such certification is not required pursuant to this section, and must include the following components to be considered complete:
a. Name of the medical marijuana establishment;
b. Name, phone number, and email of the medical marijuana establishment owner;
c. Name, phone number, and email of the medical marijuana establishment operator;
d. Physical address of medical marijuana establishment;
e. Hours of operation;
f. Description of operations;
g. Emergency contact information;
h. Business license number;
i. Floor plan specifying locations of odor-emitting activities and emissions;
j. List of specific odor-emitting activities;
k. Phases (timing, length, etc.) of odor-emitting activities;
l. Odor mitigation practices;
m. Statement from the licensee and/or registered professional engineer explaining why the odor control plan is sufficient to address the nuisance odor caused by the medical marijuana establishment;
n. Name, license number, and contact information of the registered professional engineer who certified the odor control plan, if applicable;
o. Timeline for implementation of odor mitigation practices;
p. Complaint tracking system; and
q. Administrative fee set by resolution of the city council.
2. Requirements for odor mitigation practices to be included in odor control plan.
a. Odor mitigation practices must be based on industry-specific best management practices and odor control technologies.
b. The odor control plan shall state the range of odor mitigation practices to be used for controlling odor-emitting activities, sources, and locations; how those practices will be implemented and maintained; and shall account for any identified odor-emitting activity phases.
c. The odor control plan must include administrative controls to be used, including but not limited to procedural activities, staff training procedures, and record-keeping systems and forms.
d. The odor control plan must include any engineering controls to be used, including the system design, operational processes, and maintenance plan. Any engineering controls must be properly installed and operational, inspected by a professional engineer or a certified industrial hygienist, and consistent with accepted and available industry-specific odor control technologies designed to effectively mitigate odors.
e. If a licensee reasonably believes that engineering controls are not necessary to effectively mitigate the nuisance odor, the licensee shall submit as part of its odor control plan the basis for such belief. If the authority believes, after consultation with the city engineer, the medical marijuana establishment requires engineering controls to sufficiently address nuisance odors, then the authority will require the licensee to submit a modified odor control plan within a reasonable time. The authority may initiate proceedings to suspend or revoke the medical marijuana establishment’s license if the licensee fails to submit a modified odor control plan within the required time period.
3. Submission of and decision on odor control plans.
a. Odor control plans must be submitted to the Administrative Services Department or City Clerk’s Office by the deadline set forth in the second nuisance odor citation.
b. City staff shall confirm that all required components of the odor control plan have been submitted, notify the licensee of any deficiencies, and provide licensee with a deadline to cure any deficiencies. No odor control plan shall be reviewed by city staff or considered by the authority if it is not complete.
c. City staff, in consultation with the city engineer or his or her designee, shall review the odor control plan and provide a written recommendation to the authority to approve, approve with conditions, or deny the odor control plan. Such written recommendation shall include the reasons for the recommended action based on the odor control plan requirements set forth in this section. The licensee shall be responsible for the actual cost of any review by the city engineer or his or her designee.
d. Within thirty (30) days of the date that the authority receives city staff’s recommendation, the authority shall review and consider the odor control plan and the recommendation provided by city staff at a properly noticed regular or special city council meeting. The authority shall decide whether to approve, approve with conditions, or deny the odor control plan at the meeting. The authority shall not approve any odor control plan that does not meet the requirements of this section. If the authority denies the odor control plan, it shall issue written findings stating the reasons for the denial and provide the licensee with a date by which the licensee must submit a modified odor control plan to the city.
e. Decisions by the authority on odor control plans are administrative decisions not subject to judicial review.
f. If applicable, following approval of an odor control plan, the licensee must provide the city with proof that engineering controls have been inspected and are operational as required by this section once the odor control plan has been implemented. Such proof must be submitted within thirty (30) days of the date of implementation of the odor control plan as set forth in the odor control plan. Should the licensee fail to provide such proof, the licensee shall be required to submit a new odor control plan in accordance with the requirements of this section.
E. During nighttime hours, medical marijuana cultivation facilities shall not emit more than 0.1 foot-candle of light measured at a point ten (10) feet beyond any property line as a result of interior lighting, regardless of what type or types of lighting are used. Medical marijuana cultivation facilities shall install, aim, shield, and maintain all interior lighting and take other appropriate measures to satisfy this light trespass standard.
F. The licensee shall provide sufficient measures and means of preventing smoke, debris, dust, fluids and other substances from exiting a medical marijuana establishment at all times, in accordance with this code and all applicable state law and regulations. In the event that any nuisance odors, light, debris, dust, fluids or other substances exit a medical marijuana establishment, the owner of the subject premises and the licensee shall be jointly and severally liable for such conditions and shall be responsible for immediate, full clean-up and correction of such condition. The licensee shall properly dispose of all such materials, items and other substances in a safe, sanitary and secure manner and in accordance with all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.
G. In the event the city incurs costs in the inspection, clean-up, or any other measures to remove marijuana from any medical marijuana establishment or abate any nuisance odor, the licensee shall reimburse the city all actual costs incurred by the city for such inspection, clean-up, or other measures.
Section 4. Section 5.48.040 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Local licensing authority,” is hereby amended to read in full as follows with additions in bold and underline and deletions in strikethrough:
5.48.040 – Local licensing authority.
In addition to the powers of the authority set forth in Chapter 5.40 of the code, the authority shall have the following powers and authority:
A. The authority shall have the power to require any applicant or licensee to furnish any relevant information required by the authority.
B. The authority shall have the power to administer oaths and issue subpoenas to require the presence of persons and the production of papers, books and records at any hearing that the authority is authorized to conduct. The authority may adopt public hearing procedures by resolution.
C. The authority shall possess all powers given to local licensing authorities by the provisions of the Colorado Retail Marijuana Code and rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. For the purpose of regulating the operation of retail marijuana establishments, the authority in its discretion, upon application in the prescribed form, may approve, conditionally approve, or deny an applicant a local license for a retail marijuana establishment, subject to the provisions and restrictions provided in this chapter, Section 16 of Article XVIII of the Colorado Constitution and the Colorado Retail Marijuana Code.
D. Any decision made by the authority to approve, conditionally approve, or deny a license application, to revoke or suspend a license, or to renew or not renew a license shall be a final decision which may be appealed to the District Court pursuant to Rule 106(a)(4) of the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure. No defense or objection may be presented for judicial review unless it is first presented to the authority prior to the effective date of the authority's decision.
E. The authority shall have the power to order the abatement of nuisance odors caused by retail marijuana establishments and to review and approve, approve with conditions, or deny odor control plans as provided for in this chapter.
Section 5. Section 5.48.210 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Prohibited acts,” is hereby amended to read in full as follows with additions in bold and underline and deletions in strikethrough:
5.48.210 – Prohibited acts.
A. It shall be unlawful to cultivate marijuana on or within the licensed premises of a retail marijuana store. For purposes of this subsection, "premises" shall mean all areas in which the store is authorized to conduct business activities related to the license including, but not limited to, a building, part of a building, room, or other definite contiguous area.
B. It shall be unlawful to grow, cultivate, manufacture, prepare, process or package marijuana or marijuana products for personal use anywhere in the city other than an enclosed space within a primary residence which is not open or public in conformance with the Colorado Retail Marijuana Code and any applicable provisions of this code.
C. It shall be unlawful for any licensee to permit the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages, as defined in the Colorado Liquor Code, on the licensed premises.
D. It shall be unlawful to smoke, eat, or otherwise consume or ingest marijuana on the licensed premises.
E. It shall be unlawful for any retail marijuana establishment to employ any person at a licensed premises who is younger than twenty-one (21) years of age.
F. It shall be unlawful for any retail marijuana establishment to create or maintain a nuisance odor as defined in section 5.48.230 of this chapter.
Section 6. Section 5.48.230 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Visibility of activities; control of emissions,” is hereby amended to read in full as follows with additions in bold and deletions in strikethrough:
5.48.230 - Visibility of activities; control of emissions.
A. All activities of retail marijuana establishments, including, without limitation, cultivating, growing, processing, displaying, manufacturing, selling, testing, and storage, shall be conducted out of public view.
B. No marijuana or paraphernalia shall be displayed or kept in a retail marijuana establishment so as to be visible from outside the licensed premises.
C. A retail marijuana establishment shall be ventilated so that the marijuana establishment does not create or maintain any nuisance odor as defined in this section 5.48.230. the odor of marijuana cannot be detected by a person with a normal sense of smell at the exterior of the retail marijuana establishment or at any adjoining use or property. Retail marijuana cultivation facilities must implement appropriate ventilation and filtration systems to satisfy this odor nuisance standard.
1. A “nuisance odor” as used in this section shall mean an odor caused by a retail marijuana establishment that, based upon the objective standard of a reasonable person of normal sensitivity, is offensive or detrimental to the health, safety, or welfare of the public, or that causes or tends to cause injury to persons exposed thereto. An odor is offensive if it prevents a Leadville resident from reasonably and comfortably enjoying property of which that resident has lawful possession.
2. Three verifiable complaints of a nuisance odor by three different individuals from three separate addresses on three separate days within a calendar month shall constitute a “30-Day Event.”
3. A complaint is verifiable if, upon investigation of the complaint by the Leadville Police Department, the source of the nuisance odor can be confirmed by the police officer or code enforcement officer who completed the investigation. The Leadville Police Department will investigate complaints of nuisance odors by Leadville residents who detect a nuisance odor from within the boundaries of a property for which that resident has lawful possession only.
4. The first 30-Day Event shall result in a written citation from the Leadville Police Department to the offending retail marijuana establishment. Such citation shall state the violation and provide a deadline by which the nuisance odor must be abated. The authority may initiate proceedings to suspend or revoke the license of the retail marijuana establishment pursuant to section 5.44.200 if the nuisance odor is not abated by the deadline provided in the first citation.
5. A second 30-Day Event within a calendar year shall result in a second citation from the Leadville Police Department to the offending retail marijuana establishment. The second citation shall include a copy of the first citation, state the violation, and require the licensee to submit to the authority within thirty (30) days of the date of the citation a written odor control plan. Such odor control plan shall include a date by which the odor control plan will be implemented. The city may administratively extend the deadline by which an odor control plan must be submitted upon request by the licensee responsible for submitting the odor control plan.
6. The authority will review and approve, approve with conditions, or deny a submitted odor control plan pursuant to the procedures and timeline set forth in this Section 5.44.230. If the authority denies the odor control plan, it shall provide written reasons for denial and provide instructions and a deadline for curing any deficiencies. The authority may initiate proceedings to suspend or revoke the license of the retail marijuana establishment pursuant to section 5.44.200 if the authority does not receive the odor control plan by the deadline provided in the second citation.
7. If there is a 30-Day event within the 12-month period following the implementation date of an approved odor control plan, the authority shall initiate proceedings to suspend or revoke the license of the retail marijuana establishment.
8. The licensee shall be solely responsible for all costs incurred to abate a nuisance odor, including the design and implementation of an odor control plan.
D. Required components and criteria for approval of an odor control plan.
1. The odor control plan must be submitted on city-approved forms, be certified by a registered professional engineer unless such certification is not required pursuant to this section, and must include the following components to be considered complete:
a. Name of the retail marijuana establishment;
b. Name, phone number, and email of the retail marijuana establishment owner;
c. Name, phone number, and email of the retail marijuana establishment operator;
d. Physical address of retail marijuana establishment;
e. Hours of operation;
f. Description of operations;
g. Emergency contact information;
h. Business license number;
i. Floor plan specifying locations of odor-emitting activities and emissions;
j. List of specific odor-emitting activities;
k. Phases (timing, length, etc.) of odor-emitting activities;
l. Odor mitigation practices;
m. Statement from the licensee and/or registered professional engineer explaining why the odor control plan is sufficient to address the nuisance odor caused by the retail marijuana establishment;
n. Name, license number, and contact information of the registered professional engineer who certified the odor control plan, if applicable;
o. Timeline for implementation of odor mitigation practices; and
p. Complaint tracking system; and
q. Administrative fee set by resolution of the city council.
2. Requirements for odor mitigation practices to be included in odor control plan.
a. Odor mitigation practices must be based on industry-specific best management practices and odor control technologies.
b. The odor control plan shall state the range of odor mitigation practices to be used for controlling odor-emitting activities, sources, and locations; how those practices will be implemented and maintained; and shall account for any identified odor-emitting activity phases.
c. The odor control plan must include administrative controls to be used, including but not limited to procedural activities, staff training procedures, and record-keeping systems and forms.
d. The odor control plan must include any engineering controls to be used, including the system design, operational processes, and maintenance plan. Any engineering controls must be properly installed and operational, inspected by a professional engineer or a certified industrial hygienist, and consistent with accepted and available industry-specific odor control technologies designed to effectively mitigate odors.
e. If a licensee reasonably believes that engineering controls are not necessary to effectively mitigate the nuisance odor, the licensee shall submit as part of its odor control plan the basis for such belief. If the authority believes, after consultation with the city engineer, the retail marijuana establishment requires engineering controls to sufficiently address nuisance odors, then the authority will require the licensee to submit a modified odor control plan within a reasonable time. The authority may initiate proceedings to suspend or revoke the retail marijuana establishment’s license if the licensee fails to submit a modified odor control plan within the required time period.
3. Submission and approval of odor control plans.
a. Odor control plans must be submitted to the Administrative Services Department or City Clerk’s Office by the deadline set forth in the second nuisance odor citation.
b. City staff shall confirm that all required components of the odor control plan have been submitted, notify the licensee of any deficiencies, and provide licensee with a deadline to cure any deficiencies. No odor control plan shall be reviewed by city staff or considered by the authority if it is not complete.
c. City staff, in consultation with the city engineer, shall review the odor control plan and provide a written recommendation to the authority to approve, approve with conditions, or deny the odor control plan. Such written recommendation shall include the reasons for the recommended action based on the odor control plan requirements set forth in this section. The licensee shall be responsible for the actual cost of any review by the city engineer or his or her designee.
d. Within thirty (30) days of the date that the authority receives city staff’s recommendation, the authority shall review and consider the odor control plan and the recommendation provided by city staff at a properly noticed regular or special city council meeting. The authority shall decide whether to approve, approve with conditions, or deny the odor control plan at the meeting. The authority shall not approve any odor control plan that does not meet the requirements of this section. If the authority denies the odor control plan, it shall issue written findings stating the reasons for the denial following the meeting and provide the licensee with a date by which the licensee must submit a modified odor control plan to the city.
e. Decisions by the authority on odor control plans are administrative decisions not subject to judicial review.
f. If applicable, following approval of an odor control plan, the licensee must provide the city with proof that engineering controls have been inspected and are operational as required by this section once the odor control plan has been implemented. Such proof must be submitted within thirty (30) days of the date of implementation of the odor control plan as set forth in the odor control plan. Should the licensee fail to provide such proof, the licensee shall be required to submit a new odor control plan in accordance with the requirements of this section.
E. During nighttime hours, retail marijuana cultivation facilities shall not emit more than 0.1 foot-candle of light measured at a point ten (10) feet beyond any property line as a result of interior lighting, regardless of what type or types of lighting are used. Retail marijuana cultivation facilities shall install, aim, shield, and maintain all interior lighting and take other appropriate measures to satisfy this light trespass standard.
F. The licensee shall provide sufficient measures and means of preventing smoke, debris, dust, fluids, and other substances from exiting a retail marijuana establishment at all times, in accordance with this code and all applicable state law and regulations. In the event that any nuisance odors, light, debris, dust, fluids, or other substances exit a retail marijuana establishment, the owner of the subject premises and the licensee shall be jointly and severally liable for such conditions and shall be responsible for immediate, full clean-up and correction of such condition. The licensee shall properly dispose of all such materials, items, and other substances in a safe, sanitary, and secure manner and in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.
G. In the event the city incurs costs in the inspection, clean-up, or any other measures to remove marijuana from any retail marijuana establishment or to abate any nuisance odor, the licensee shall reimburse the city all actual costs incurred by the city for such inspection, clean-up, or other measures.
Section 7. Remaining Provisions. Except as specifically amended hereby, all other provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code shall continue in full force and effect.
Section 8. Codification Amendments. The codifier of Leadville’s Municipal Code is hereby authorized to make such numerical, technical and formatting changes as may be necessary to incorporate the provisions of this Ordinance within the Leadville Municipal Code.
Section 9. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 10. Repeal. Any and all ordinances or codes or parts thereof in conflict or inconsistent herewith are, to the extent of such conflict or inconsistency, hereby repealed; provided, however, that the repeal of any such ordinance or code or part thereof shall not revive any other section or part of any ordinance or code provision heretofore repealed or superseded and this repeal shall not affect or prevent the prosecution or punishment of any person for any act done or committed in violation of any ordinance or code hereby repealed prior to the taking effect of this ordinance.
INTRODUCED, READ, APPROVED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED in full on first reading this ___ day of _____, 2019.
Greg Labbe, Mayor
ATTEST:
Bethany Maher, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED in full in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, on _____, 2019.
PASSED AND ADOPTED ON FINAL READING AND ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, with any amendments, this ___ day of _____, 2019.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Greg Labbe, Mayor
ATTEST:
Bethany Maher, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED in full, as amended, in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, on _____, 2019.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 29, 2019.
