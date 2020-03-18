PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of February 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2020CW3005; Previous Case Nos. 13CW3044, 01CW68 and 84CW178 – BOARD OF WATER WORKS OF PUEBLO, COLORADO Attention: Executive Director, 319 West Fourth Street, Pueblo, CO 81003. (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Karl D. Ohlsen and Katrina B. Fiscella, Carlson, Hammond & Paddock, LLC, 1900 Grant Street, Suite 1200, Denver, CO 80203, Phone: (303) 861-9000).
Application to Make Conditional Water Rights Absolute and for Sexennial Finding of Reasonable Diligence in the Arkansas River and its Tributaries
LAKE AND CHAFFEE COUNTIES
This is an Application to Make Conditional Water Rights Absolute and for a Sexennial Finding of Reasonable Diligence involving the conditional exchange rights of Pueblo Water of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado (“Pueblo Water” or “Applicant”) originally decreed on February 19, 1988, in Case No. 84CW178, Water Division No. 2. The exchange rights that are the subject of this action involve both water rights diverted from transmountain sources of supply that are not native or tributary to the Arkansas River, and water rights diverted and stored from sources native to the Arkansas River. II. Name of Diversion (Storage) Facilities to Which and Between Which Water is Exchanged. A. Clear Creek Reservoir. Clear Creek Reservoir is located on Clear Creek in Sections 7 and 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, and Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 80 West of the Principal Meridian, in Chaffee County. B. Twin Lakes Reservoir. Twin Lakes Reservoir is formed by a dam across Lake Creek in Lake County in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, as described in the decree in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), dated October 23, 1980. C. Turquoise Lake. Turquoise Lake is formed by a dam across Lake Fork Creek in Lake County in Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 80 West of the 6th Principal Meridian as described in the decree in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), dated October 23, 1980. III. Source of Water for Exchanges: A. The Ewing Placer Ditch. Ewing Placer Ditch diverts water from Piney Creek, a tributary of the Eagle River, and carries the water across the Continental Divide into Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Ewing Placer Ditch was decreed 18.5 c.f.s. of water by decree dated November 13, 1911, with an appropriation date of June 1, 1906, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 507. B. The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch (also known as the Warren E. Wurts Ditch). Warren E. Wurtz Ditch diverts water from Bennett Creek, Mitchell Creek, and side tributaries of those creeks, all of which are tributaries of the Eagle River. The ditch carries water across the Continental Divide into West Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch was decreed 85 c.f.s. of water by decree dated October 3, 1936, with an appropriation date of June 8, 1929, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 963. C. The Wurtz Extension Ditch. Wurtz Extension Ditch diverts water from Yoder Creek, East Fork of Yoder Creek, and Rule Creek, tributaries of the Eagle River. The ditch connects to the Warren E. Wurtz Ditch, which then carries water across the Continental Divide into West Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Wurtz Extension Ditch was decreed 24 c.f.s. absolute and 76 c.f.s. conditional by decree dated October 21, 1982, with an appropriation date of October 26, 1953, by the District Court, Water Division No. 5, Case No. 80CW505. The Wurtz Extension Ditch was made absolute in the additional amount of 20 c.f.s. by decree dated July 7, 1987, in Case No. 86CW275 for a total of 44 c.f.s. absolute and 56 c.f.s. conditional. Pueblo Water owns the entirety of water rights (A) through (C). D. The Columbine Ditch. Columbine Ditch diverts water from three branches of the East Fork of the Eagle River, and carries such water across the Continental Divide for delivery into the West Branch of Chalk Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River. The Columbine Ditch was decreed 60 c.f.s. of water by decree dated October 3, 1936, with an appropriation date of June 21, 1930, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 963. Pueblo Water controls the right to utilize a portion of the waters described herein by virtue of an agreement with the owner. E. The Busk-Ivanhoe System. Busk-Ivanhoe System diverts water from Hidden Lake Creek, Pan Creek, Lyle Creek, and Ivanhoe Creek, all tributaries of the Fryingpan and Roaring Fork Rivers, and carries such water through the Continental Divide for delivery into Busk Creek on the headwaters of the Arkansas River. The System was decreed 85 c.f.s. of water by absolute decree of the District Court, Garfield County in Case No. 2621, dated January 9, 1928, with appropriation dates differing for various components of the system as more fully set forth in the referenced decree. Several additional amounts were decreed conditional by the same decree. Other absolute decrees in the amounts of 25 c.f.s. and 70 c.f.s. of water were entered in Civil Action Nos. 3082 and 4033 by the District Court, Garfield County. Pueblo Water owns an undivided one-half interest in these water rights. F. The Homestake Project diverts water from the headwaters of tributaries of the Eagle River in Eagle County. The water rights were conditionally adjudicated by the decree in Civil Action No. 1193 (District Court, Eagle County), dated June 8, 1962. These water rights have an appropriation date of September 22, 1952. By an assignment of interest from the City of Aurora, Pueblo Water has the annual right to receive 2,500 acre-feet of Homestake Project Water delivered at Turquoise Lake. G. The Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System diverts water from the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries in Pitkin County. The water rights were adjudicated by a decree in Civil Action No. 3082 (District Court, Garfield County), dated August 25, 1936, and were modified by a decree in Case No. W-1901 (District Court, Water Division No. 5), dated May 12, 1976. These water rights have an appropriation date of August 23, 1930. Pueblo Water has the right to utilize a portion of such waters by virtue of its ownership of shares of the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company. H. The Fryingpan-Arkansas Project diverts water from the headwaters of Hunter Creek and the Fryingpan River and its tributaries in Pitkin County. The water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 4613 (District Court, Garfield County), dated June 20, 1958, and August 3, 1959, and were modified by the decree in Case No. W-829-76 (District Court, Garfield County), dated June 20, 1958, and August 3, 1959, and were modified by the decree in Case No. W-829-76 (District Court, Water Division No. 5), dated November 27, 1979. These water rights have an appropriation date of July 29, 1957. Pueblo Water has the right to purchase a portion of such waters by virtue of the Allocation Principles adopted by the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District on November 29, 1979. The decree in this case does not, however, give Pueblo Water any rights of use of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project structures, or any rights of ownership or rights to purchase or receive allocation of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project water, but does not alter any existing rights Pueblo Water may otherwise have. The above water rights, (A) through (H), are referred to as “the Transmountain Sources.” I. The Twin Lakes Reservoir impounds water from Lake Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River, as well as from the Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System. The Lake Creek decrees for native water were adjudicated in Civil Action No. 2346 (District Court, Chaffee County) on July 14, 1913, with an appropriation date of December 15, 1896, for 20,645.3 acre-feet, and March 29, 1897, for 33,806.7 acre-feet. Pueblo Water has the right to utilize a portion of these water rights by virtue of ownership of shares of the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company. J. Clear Creek Reservoir impounds water from Clear Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River. The reservoir’s water rights were adjudicated on July 14, 1913, in Civil Action No. 2346 (District Court, Chaffee County), with an appropriation date of June 12, 1902, for 9,401 acre-feet, and with an August 20, 1910, appropriation date for 2,038 acre-feet. Pueblo Water owns the entirety of these water rights. The above water rights (I) and (J) are referred to as the “Arkansas River Sources.” All of the Transmountain Sources and all of the Arkansas River Sources have been decreed to include municipal uses. IV. Describe Conditional Water Rights of Exchange as Decreed in Case No. 84CW178, and subsequent diligence proceedings. A. Date of Original Decree and Uses: February 19, 1988, Case No. 84CW178, District Court, Water Division No. 2, Colorado. All beneficial uses for which the water to be exchanged is decreed, including the uses set forth in the decree in Case No. 84CW178. Date of Subsequent Decrees: September 10, 2007, Case No. 01CW68, District Court, Water Division No. 2, Colorado, finding application of reasonable diligence and making exchanges absolute, in part; February 24, 2014, Case No. 13CW3044, District Court, Water Division No. 2, Colorado, finding application of reasonable diligence and making exchanges absolute, in part. B. Location and Description of Exchange Reaches: 1. Ewing Ditch Exchanges: From the discharge of the Ewing Ditch into Tennessee Creek, then into the Arkansas River, downstream in the Arkansas River and then (a) upstream in Lake Fork Creek into Turquoise Reservoir; (b) upstream in Lake Creek into Twin Lakes Reservoir; and (c) upstream in Clear Creek into Clear Creek Reservoir. 2. Wurtz and Wurtz Extension Ditch Exchanges: From the combined discharge point of the Wurtz Ditch and the Wurtz Extension Ditch into West Tennessee Creek then into Tennessee Creek, then into the Arkansas River, downstream in the Arkansas River and then (a) upstream in Lake Fork Creek into Turquoise Reservoir; (b) upstream on Lake Creek into Twin Lakes Reservoir; and (c) upstream in Clear Creek into Clear Creek Reservoir. 3. Columbine Ditch Exchanges: From the discharge of the Columbine Ditch into Chalk Creek, then into the East Fork of the Arkansas River, then into the Arkansas River, downstream in the Arkansas River and then (a) upstream in Lake Fork Creek into Turquoise Reservoir; (b) upstream in Lake Creek into Twin Lakes Reservoir; and (c) upstream in Clear Creek into Clear Creek Reservoir. 4. Busk-Ivanhoe System Exchanges: From the discharge of the Busk-Ivanhoe System into Busk Creek, downstream in Lake Fork Creek to the Arkansas River, then downstream in the Arkansas River and then (a) upstream in Lake Creek into Twin Lakes Reservoir; and (b) upstream in Clear Creek into Clear Creek Reservoir. 5. Independence Pass Diversion System Exchanges: From the outlet of Twin Lakes Tunnel, downstream in Lake Creek to its confluence with the Arkansas River, then (a) upstream in the Arkansas River to its confluence with Lake Fork Creek, and then upstream in Lake Fork Creek into Turquoise Reservoir; and (b) downstream in the Arkansas River to its confluence with Clear Creek and then upstream in Clear Creek into Clear Creek Reservoir. 6. Homestake Project Exchange: From the discharge of the Homestake Project Tunnel into Lake Fork Creek, then downstream in Lake Fork Creek to the Arkansas River, then (a) downstream in the Arkansas River to Lake Creek, then upstream in Lake Creek into Twin Lakes Reservoir; and (b) downstream in the Arkansas River to Clear Creek, then upstream in Clear Creek into Clear Creek Reservoir. 7. Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Exchanges: From the discharge of the Boustead Tunnel into Lake Fork Creek, then (a) downstream in the Arkansas River to Clear Creek, then upstream in Clear Creek into Clear Creek Reservoir. 8. Twin Lakes Reservoir Exchanges: From the outlet of Twin Lakes Reservoir into Lake Creek then downstream in Lake Creek to the Arkansas River, then (a) upstream in the Arkansas River to Lake Fork Creek, then upstream in Lake Fork Creek into Turquoise Reservoir; and (b) downstream in the Arkansas River to Clear Creek then upstream in Clear Creek into Clear Creek Reservoir. 9. Turquoise Reservoir Exchanges: From the outlet of Turquoise Reservoir into Lake Fork Creek, then downstream in Lake Fork Creek to the Arkansas River, then (a) downstream in the Arkansas River into Lake Creek, then upstream in Lake Creek into Twin Lakes Reservoir; and (b) downstream in the Arkansas River to Clear Creek, then upstream in Clear Creek into Clear Creek Reservoir. 10. Clear Creek Reservoir Exchanges: From the outlet of Clear Creek Reservoir into Clear Creek, then downstream to the Arkansas River, then (a) upstream in the Arkansas River into Lake Creek then upstream in Lake Creek into Twin Lakes Reservoir; and (b) upstream in the Arkansas River to Lake Fork Creek, then upstream in Lake Fork Creek into Turquoise Reservoir. 11. The Turquoise Reservoir Exchanges, the Twin Lakes Reservoir Exchanges, and the Clear Creek Reservoir Exchanges may involve the release of either water from the Transmountain Sources or the Arkansas River Sources stored in one of the reservoirs, and an equivalent amount of such water may be stored or diverted by exchange in one or more of the other reservoirs, subject to the conditions of the decree in Case No. 84CW178. 12. The above-described exchanges of water may be accomplished in several ways. An actual upstream flow may be diverted while the water to be exchanged is discharged or, if already reduced to storage in another reservoir, released therefrom (a “River Flow Exchange”). Or, a volume of water already in storage in an upstream reservoir, which would otherwise be conveyed downstream, may be exchanged, with the consent of the owners of that stored water, for Pueblo Water’s water then being discharged or already reduced to storage in another reservoir (a “Contract Exchange”). 13. The exchanges that are the subject of this Application use water derived from the Transmountain Sources and the Arkansas River Sources and are all located in the reaches of the Arkansas River drainage at or above the confluence of Clear Creek and the Arkansas River. C. Priority Dates and Currently-Decreed Amounts of Exchanges:
1 For exchanges against the inflow to the receiving reservoir, the maximum rate of such inflow and for exchanges against releases of water previously reduced to storage in the receiving reservoir, the maximum rate of flow of such releases. Contract Exchanges shall have no rate of flow limitation. V. Provide a Detailed Outline of What Has Been Done Toward Completion or for Completion of the Appropriation and Application of Water to Beneficial Use as Conditionally Decreed, Including Expenditures: The Applicant operates a unified and integrated municipal water supply system consisting of numerous individual components. Those components include, but are not limited to, the many individual water rights, sources of supply and points of diversion described in this Application, and the absolute and conditional exchange and reuse rights that are the subject of this Application. During the period from September 30, 2013 (the date the Application in Case No. 13CW3044 was filed), through February 29, 2020 (the “Diligence Period”), Pueblo Water carried out exchanges as contemplated and authorized by the decree in Case No. 84CW178. In addition, Pueblo Water spent substantial sums of money and devoted many thousands of man hours to the operation, maintenance, and development of its unified and integrated municipal water supply and treatment system. As a part of this overall effort, Pueblo Water found it necessary to retain engineering consultants and attorneys to assist it in the acquisition, operation, maintenance, and protection of this system. During the Diligence Period, the total costs for all of these efforts exceeded $220 million. The principal activities undertaken by Pueblo Water during the Diligence Period related to the operation of the exchange rights decreed in Case No. 84CW178 included the following: (1) refinement and operation of accounting programs to track the operation of the exchanges; (2) water quality monitoring; and (3) exercise and operation of the exchanges decreed herein, including exercising the exchanges of water available from the discharge of the Ewing Ditch and the Wurtz Ditch into the Arkansas River and then upstream in Lake Fork Creek into Turquoise Reservoir in amounts greater than previously decreed absolute, as further described below. Further, Pueblo Water performed the following actions related to the diversion and storage facilities utilized for the exchanges decreed in Case No. 84CW178: (1) for Clear Creek Reservoir, Pueblo Water patched and recoated the steel portion of the outlet works, added piezometers for monitoring seepage, performed a bathymetric survey of the reservoir, performed geophysical testing of the dam and its foundation, created a dam breach inundation map, repaired concrete in the spillway and performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring. Pueblo Water also finalized the adjudication of an application for the enlargement of the reservoir in Case No. 04CW130, District Court, Water Division No. 2; (2) for Twin Lakes Reservoir, Pueblo Water paid annual assessments to the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company; and (3) for Turquoise Lake, Pueblo Water made annual payments to the United States Bureau of Reclamation for its storage contract. Pueblo Water performed the following actions related to the sources of water utilized in the exchange: (1) For the Ewing Ditch, Pueblo Water performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring, and participated in the System Conservation Pilot Project in the summer of 2016; (2) for the Columbine Ditch, Pueblo Water retained the right to receive water from the ditch under specific circumstances and continued to operate pursuant to that agreement; (3) for the Warren E. Wurtz Ditch, Pueblo Water performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring; (4) for the Wurtz Extension Ditch, Pueblo Water performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring, and obtained a decree finding reasonable diligence in Case No. 13CW3042 (Water Division No. 5); (5) for the Busk-Ivanhoe System, Pueblo Water completed repairs to Ivanhoe Dam in 2014, replaced the gate from Ivanhoe Lake to the tunnel, widened sections of the Lyle Ditch and performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring; (6) for the Homestake Project, Pueblo Water made annual payments to City of Aurora pursuant to the 1967 Agreement; (7) for the Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System, Pueblo Water paid annual assessments to the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company; and (8) for the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, Pueblo Water purchased Project water and return flow from Project water. Pueblo Water also implemented major improvements to its water supply transmission, treatment, and distribution systems necessary to supply customers with water within its water service area. This work included completing conversion of all meters to automated reading, instituting a service line replacement program, rehabilitation of 3 treated water storage tanks, replacement of the roofs of 4 other tanks, replacement of a generator allowing the Whitlock Treatment Plant to continue treating up to 20 MGD during a power outage, replacement of motor controls at the Gardner Pump Station, rehabilitation of 2 filters at the Whitlock Treatment Plant, and replacement of 15 miles of mains. Pueblo Water continued its practice of making improvements related to collection system facilities, storage reservoirs, water transmission pipelines, water treatment plants and distribution system mains, meters, and reservoirs. The water delivered through these systems includes the water made available to Pueblo Water by the exchange rights that are the subject of this Application. Pueblo Water also continued its long-standing partnership with the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation to attract new business and industry to the City of Pueblo and Pueblo Water’s service area. In addition, during the Diligence Period, Pueblo Water filed applications for and completed a number of adjudications of water rights that are part of Pueblo Water’s unified and integrated water supply system. This includes, but is not limited to: (1) obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence in Case No. 17CW3020 (formerly Cases No. 93CW86, 04CW14 and 10CW79) (HARP), Water Division No. 2; (2) obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence in the non-sewered portion of the exchange and reuse plans in Case No. 13CW3043 (formerly Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B)), Water Division No. 2; (3) filing an application for and obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence in the sewered portion of the exchange and reuse plans in Case No. 19CW3005 (formerly Cases No. 12CW87 and 86CW111A), Water Division No. 2; (4) obtaining a decree for enlargement of Clear Creek Reservoir in Case No. 04CW130, Water Division No. 2; (5) obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence in Case No. 01CW67 (formerly Case No. 84CW177), Water Division No. 2; (6) obtaining a decree for a finding of reasonable diligence for the Wurtz Extension Ditch in Case No. 13CW3042 (formerly Cases No. 06CW211, 99CW271, 93CW159, 86CW275, and 80CW505), Water Division No. 5; and (7) obtaining a decree for a change of water rights in Case No. 12CW102, Water Division No. 2. Pueblo Water also has acted to preserve and protect all of its water rights by filing statements of opposition to and participating in a number of other judicial proceedings in Water Division 2 and Water Division No. 5. Finally, during the Diligence Period, in Cases No. 16CW3103 and 17CW3050, Pueblo Water filed applications and obtained decrees for a change of water right and for exchange related to 5,488.368 shares of Bessemer Irrigating Ditch Company, which water rights Pueblo Water intends to include in Pueblo Water’s unified and integrated water supply system. The work performed and actions taken by Pueblo Water during the Diligence Period demonstrate Pueblo Water’s continuing intent to develop the conditional exchange rights that are the subject of this Application and further demonstrate that the subject water can be and will be diverted, stored, or otherwise captured, possessed, and controlled and will be beneficially used and that the project can and will be completed with diligence and within a reasonable time. Except to the extent the exchange rights are claimed to be and are made absolute in this proceeding, Pueblo Water seeks a Finding of Reasonable Diligence for the full amount of all remaining conditional exchange rights decreed in Case No. 84CW178. VI. If Claim to Make Absolute, Water Applied to Beneficial Use: Pueblo Water has exchanged, placed to beneficial use, requests and is entitled to have made absolute over and above the amounts previously decreed absolute the following exchanges: A. An additional 2.5 c.f.s. absolute from the discharge of the Ewing Ditch into the Arkansas River, downstream in the Arkansas River, and then upstream in Lake Fork Creek into Turquoise Reservoir, for a total of 18.5 c.f.s. absolute, 0 c.f.s. remaining conditional. The maximum rate of flow for the exchange of 18.5 c.f.s. occurred from June 17, 2019 through June 24, 2019, and again from June 28, 2019, through July 6, 2019. B. An additional 8.71 c.f.s. absolute from the discharge of the Wurtz Ditch into the Arkansas River, downstream in the Arkansas River, and then upstream in Lake Fork Creek into Turquoise Reservoir, for a total of 50.24 c.f.s. absolute, 37.76 c.f.s. remaining conditional. The maximum rate of flow for the exchange of 50.24 c.f.s. occurred on July 1, 2019. WHEREFORE, Pueblo Water requests the Court to enter a decree: A. Making absolute the conditional exchange rights to the extent requested in this Application; B. Confirming that Pueblo Water maintains a single unified and integrated water system and that diligence on any feature of that system shall be considered in finding reasonable diligence in the development of all conditional features of the system, including the exchange rights that are the subject of this Application; and C. Determining that Pueblo Water has demonstrated reasonable diligence in the development of the remaining conditional exchange rights decreed in Case No. 84CW178, continuing those rights in good standing, and fixing a date when a further application for a finding of reasonable diligence is required.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of April 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 6th day of March 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat March 19, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.