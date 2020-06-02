PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND HEARING DATES FOR A PROPOSED CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT SITE PLAN APPLICATION
AT 1910 POPLAR STREET
Notice is hereby given to consider proposed conditional use permits for 1) outdoor storage (unscreened) and 2) a drive through window for food service in a new 4200 SF Stop ‘N Save commercial retail convenience store with fuel dispensing at 1910 Poplar Street, generally located the northeast corner of Mountain View and Hwy 24 in the City of Leadville. The application is submitted by Feather Petroleum Company. Legal description of the property is LOT 2 LEADVILLE RAILYARD, #00388 PT SIZER, #00436 PT SEARL, #00977 PT CAPITOL, 13/14-9-80; 23/24-9-80.
The proposed Conditional Use Permit Site Plan Application will be considered by the Planning Commission at a public meeting at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020. The recommendation will then be forwarded to City Council for a public meeting at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020.
Zoning of the property is in the Commercial (C) District. Interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 pm Thursday, June 18th, 2020.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville submitted on May 29th, 2020 and published in the Herald Democrat on June 4th, 2020.
The City of Leadville complies with the American with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) and thus requests 24 hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 4, 2020.
