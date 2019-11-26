PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day of November 2013 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
U. S. Survey #6727 an undivided ½ interest in the Little Joe Lode Mining Claim
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Donna Faye Sanders, Keith Thomas Sanders, Jr. and Sonja Favelle Sanders for the 2012 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Matt E. Davison. On the 21st day of October 2019 A.D., Mr. Davison made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the current Lake County Treasurer is notifying Donna Faye Sanders, Keith Thomas Sanders, Jr. and Sonja Flavelle Sanders, the current title of record holders, that Matt E. Davison is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
This publication is also notifying Vivienne Finch and Jacek Kosla, who hold interest in the said real estate, that Matt E. Davison is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Matt E. Davison at 4:30 p.m., on the 21st day of March 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Donna Faye Sanders, Keith Thomas Sanders, Jr. or Sonja Flavelle Sanders or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 14th day of November 2019, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 14, 21 and 28, 2019.
