PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Lot 145 Twin Lakes Add 1C Mt Elbert Plamor Ranch R001482
Lot 192 Twin Lakes Add 1C Mt Elbert Plamor Ranch R001487
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Big View Properties, Inc. for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued tax lien certificates to Jacek Kosla.
On February 28, 2020, Jacek Kosla made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Big View Properties, Inc., the current title of record holder, as well as Mount Elbert Water Association, that Jacek Kosla is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Jacek Kosla at 4:30 p.m. on the 13th day of August 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Big View Properties, Inc. or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of March 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat March 26 and April 2 and 9, 2020.
