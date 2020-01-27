PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
November & December 2019
submitted expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
A Muse Artworks Signs and Graphic 164.23
Acorn Petroleum 4,697.92
Acorn Petroleum 2,841.56
Acorn Petroleum 427.53
Acorn Petroleum 1,089.09
Adamson Police Products 2,010.00
Alex Conlin 690.62
Alex Conlin 270.34
AmeriGas 418.29
AmeriGas 124.57
B and B Shipping and More 148.14
Big Horn Hardware 283.32
Big Horn Hardware 11.98
Big Horn Hardware 477.22
Big Horn Hardware 15.19
Big Horn Hardware 14.77
Black Diamond Fireplace, LLC 2,227.00
Bo Knickman 221.24
Brandful Media Design 75.00
Brenda Caraveo 45.70
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 2,250.00
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 305.00
Casa Blanca Restaurant 100.01
Caselle 898.00
Caselle 898.00
Cassidy Bailey 325.24
Century Link 157.26
Century Link 153.75
Cesar Zuniga 1,000.00
Charter Communications 769.69
Charter Communications 55.31
Charter Communications 55.31
Cindy Harman 100.00
CIRSA 551.50
CIRSA 22,072.24
Colo #2 OES 58.00
Colorado Assoc. of Chiefs of Police 194.50
Colorado Barricade Co. 1,110.67
Colorado Department of Revenue 12.00
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 150.00
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 240.00
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 60.00
Colorado Interactive, LLC 155.00
Colorado Municipal League 1,811.00
Colorado Police Protective Assoc. 549.00
Colorado River Fire Protection District 320.00
Communications Solutions 2,085.75
Communications Solutions 5,337.50
CoPro EFP LLC 881.98
Corporate Payment Systems 18,566.75
Corporate Payment Systems 14,115.35
Creative Culture Insignia, LLC 195.10
David McCann 35.13
Debbie Ruma 9.50
Delta Rigging & Tools, Inc. 224.21
Digital Ally 795.00
Diversified Inspections 800.00
Duo-Safety Ladder Corp. 93.04
Duran and Lucero Inc. 20.00
Econo Signs 66.76
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 2,517.81
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 2,517.81
Form+Works Design Group 6,500.00
Front Range Fire Apparatus 234.67
Galls, LLC 155.42
Galls, LLC 68.52
Galls, LLC 115.99
Herald Democrat 1,595.91
Herald Democrat 638.55
High Country Copiers 80.97
High Country Developers, LLC 57,502.00
Hoehn Architects P.C. 61.25
Infinity Certified Welding & Fabrication 27.19
IRCustoms, LLC 278.16
Jabin Pedro 32.48
Jessy Hillman 418.48
Jessy Hillman 1,641.08
Jim Schneiter 89.97
Jim Schneiter 110.48
John Ortiz 125.00
Jose Velasquez 211.89
Joshua Jelcick 710.31
K&K Systems, Inc. 6,298.00
Keystone Ridge Designs 12,290.80
Koehler 82,187.03
Lake County Treasurer 125.00
Lake County Treasurer 1,064.28
Lake County Treasurer 1,613.52
Leadville Lions Club 2,600.00
Leadville Snowy Peaks 105.00
Leadville Veterinary Clinic, Inc. 1,628.20
Legal and Liability Risk Mgmt Institute 295.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Little Joe's Lockshop 58.45
LN Curtis and Sons 259.61
Maria Renteria 870.00
Maria Renteria 870.00
Marti Zimmerman 100.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 12,460.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 7,898.00
MK Automotive Services 440.35
MK Automotive Services 672.48
MK Automotive Services 174.20
MK Automotive Services 72.00
Mountain Heating, Inc. 320.00
Mountain Heating, Inc. 450.00
Nelco 294.84
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 341.17
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 36.96
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 244.02
Outlook Enterprises, LLC 933.26
Parkville Water District 372.40
Parkville Water District 404.21
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,133.17
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,929.50
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,929.50
Petty Cash 65.62
Pinnacol Assurance 402.16
Pinnacol Assurance 2,728.35
Pro-Electric, Inc. 541.99
Pro-Electric, Inc. 2,119.58
Proforce Law Enforcement 136.59
Proforce Law Enforcement 531.40
Quill Corporation 368.09
Quill Corporation 220.43
Quill Corporation 671.83
Richard W Chappell 868.00
Rob Mitas 30.30
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 36.65
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 22.65
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 1,692.00
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 6,550.00
ROI Fire & Ballistics Equipment 77.00
S & A Excavating Inc. 300.00
Safeway, Inc. 1,500.00
Safeway, Inc. 1,500.00
Saige Bertolas 266.03
Sarah Dallas 107.76
Sarah Dallas 306.58
Silver City Printing 63.74
Silver City Printing 326.40
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Sodexo 325.85
St. Vincent General Hospital 4,425.00
Steve Nofziger 200.00
Technology Constructors Inc 334,153.70
Trent Goulard 736.38
Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. 123.50
Verizon Wireless 1,165.80
Verizon Wireless 1,165.88
Wagner Equipment Company 61.15
Wagner Equipment Company 445.66
Waste Management JPMC 549.88
Waste Management JPMC 549.54
Xcel Energy 5,284.76
Xerox Corporation 541.35
Xerox Corporation 531.33
Xerox Financial Services 149.00
Xerox Financial Services 149.00
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 30, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.