PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to 1-7-509(2)(a), C.R.S., a public test of voting equipment shall be conducted on Wednesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Clerk & Recorder’s Office of the Lake County Courthouse. Pursuant to 1-7-509(2)(b), C.R.S., the public test is open to representatives of the political parties, the press, and the public shall be allowed to witness all public tests and the counting of pretest votes.
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 10, 2019.
