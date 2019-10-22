PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day of November 2013 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Mineral Survey #1161 Ocean Wave Mining Claim, 11/12 Interest, 6.3643% Undivided Interest, located in 21-09-79, Schedule #N002106
Mineral Survey #1481 Antelope Mining Claim, 6.3643% Undivided Interest, located in 21-09-79, Schedule #N002293
Mineral Survey #1907 Deer Mining Claim, 6.3643% Undivided Interest, located in 21-09-79, Schedule #N002576
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Charlotte J. W. Mayer for the 2011 property taxes for #1481 Antelope and #1907 Deer mining claims and 2012 property taxes for #1161 Ocean Wave mining claim. The said County Treasurer issued Tax Lien Certificates to Fred L. and Bonnie K. Slifka. Bonnie K. Slifka, as Personal Representative for Fred L. Slifka, assigned the said certificates to Slifka Consulting Service, LLC on January 9, 2015.
On September 5, 2019, Slifka Consulting Service, LLC made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Charlotte J. W. Mayer, the current title of record holder, that Slifka Consulting Service, LLC is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. With this publication, fractional owners are also being notified. Those fractional owners are: Robert Heckendorf, Kahn Family LLC, Eloise A. McConnell, Ruth Stuver Murtaugh, Bargello No 1, LLC, Edna Stuver Webster, Stephen B. Smith, Smith Testamentary Family, Susan Caudill, Little Baer, LLC, Edward Heckendorf Jr., Njord Rota and Donna Marie Smith.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Slifka Consulting Service, LLC, at 4:30 p.m., on the 20th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Charlotte J. W. Mayer or her recognized agent. The said Tax Lien Certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 10th day of October 2019, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 10, 17 and 24, 2019.
