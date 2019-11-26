PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
October 2019 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by Order of the City Clerk.
Alex Conlin 162.80
Charter Communications 770.26
David McCann 491.96
Infinity Certified Welding & Fabrication 90.63
John Ortiz 505.50
Kayla Da Costa 291.42
Kim Jackson 488.73
Mark LaCome 224.48
Sarah Dallas 44.55
Xcel Energy 4,246.22
Xerox Financial Services 160.49
Acorn Petroleum 1,871.84
Big Horn Hardware 226.03
Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention 60.00
Colorado Firecamp, Inc. 635.84
CoPro EFP LLC 723.59
Corporate Payment Systems 15,798.02
Econo Signs 2,153.90
John Ortiz 109.00
Joshua Jelcick 196.20
Leo Schmitt 201.20
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 7,579.88
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 48.18
Parkville Water District 409.94
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,593.22
Pinnacol Assurance 319.32
Purchase Power 36.29
Quill Corporation 458.45
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 36.65
ROI Fire & Ballistics Equipment 998.00
Tabor Opera House Preservation Found 512.50
Verizon Wireless 1,164.27
Wagner Equipment Company 90.49
Lake County Court 93.00
ACA Products 6,842.11
Acorn Petroleum 2,142.42
Big Horn Hardware 138.37
Bruckner Truck Sales Inc. 902.46
Caselle 898.00
Century Link 154.77
Charter Communications 55.31
Chema Tox Laboratory, Inc. 745.00
CIRSA 1,368.15
Colorado Barricade Co. 118.63
Communications Solutions 265.00
Creative Culture Insignia, LLC 102.30
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 3,523.34
Herald Democrat 356.50
High Country Copiers 62.65
Jackie Radilla 90.00
Jim Schneiter 144.00
Lake County Concrete and Excavating 400.00
Marvin Osborn 276.95
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 7,418.50
MK Automotive Services 1,021.06
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 243.01
Phyllis Carnahan 31.04
Quill Corporation 99.99
RG and Associates, LLC 2,815.50
Ricker/Cunningham 2,908.40
Safeway, Inc. 1,500.00
Salt Lake Wholesale Sports 288.00
Secure Outcomes Inc. 966.00
Steve Nofziger 475.00
The Great Pumpkin, LLC 140.00
Xerox Corporation 618.50
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Maria Renteria 870.00
McMahan & Associates, P.C. 10,505.00
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Charter Communications 763.96
Communications Solutions 1,030.00
Leadville Sanitation District 825.76
Motorola Solutions, Inc. 2,972.63
Purchase Power 72.10
Xcel Energy 4,528.10
Xerox Financial Services 160.49
Bethany E. Maher 674.26
Duran and Lucero Inc. 1,620.37
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 28, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.