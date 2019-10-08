PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget for the operation, maintenance and debt service has been submitted to the Leadville Sanitation District Board of Directors on October 2, 2019, for the ensuing year, 2020, and that a copy of such proposed budget is filed at the Leadville Sanitation District office, 911 US Highway 24, where the same is open for public inspection.
The Public hearing for final adoption will be at the regular meeting Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 5:00 P.M., at the Leadville Sanitation District office, 911 US Highway 24. Any interested elector of the District may file objections any time prior to adoption of the Final Budget.
Dated October 3, 2019
/s/ Jane Gowing
Secretary
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 10, 2019.
