PUBLIC NOTICE
FAMILY COURT FOR THE STATE OF DELAWARE
NOTICE OF FAMILY COURT DEPENDENCY AND NEGLECT CUSTODY ACTION
TO: Sidney Hence, DOB: 11-17-77 Respondent
FROM: Wayne Smiley (DSCYF), DIVISION OF FAMILY SERVICES
Minor Female, DOB: 02-12-2004
A hearing has been scheduled at Family Court, 500 King Street, Wilmington, Delaware, on April 8, 2020, at 2 p.m.
If you do not appear at the hearing, the Court may grant custody of your child to the Division of Family Services without your appearance. If you wish to be represented by an attorney in this matter but cannot afford one, YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO HAVE THE COURT APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU FOR FREE. For more information, please contact the Confidential Clerk at Family Court, (302) 255-0239.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 9, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.