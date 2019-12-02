PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE 2020 RATE AND FEE INCREASES

PARKVILLE WATER DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that Parkville Water District will hold a public meeting to discuss rate and fee increases in 2020. Interested Parkville customers may attend at 5:15 pm on Thursday, January 9th, 2020, at the Parkville Water District business office at 2015 Poplar St., Leadville.

DATED: November 27, 2019

PARKVILLE WATER DISTRICT

BY:

Mark Glenn

Chairman

Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 5, 2019.

