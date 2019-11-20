PUBLIC NOTICE
Leadville Sanitation District
Public Notice
Due to the rising costs of treatment and additional regulatory requirements, effective January 1, 2020, our rates will be increasing by the following amounts per EQR:
In District ($2.00 increase) - $28.00/month
Out of District ($3.00 increase) - $42.00/month
In District Standby ($2.00 increase) - $19.00/month
Out of district Standby ($3.00 increase) - $28.50/month
System Development fee No Increase
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 21, 2019.
