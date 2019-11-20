PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
FOR THE CITY’S 2020 BUDGET
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
is hereby given for a Public Hearing and receipt of verbal or written comments on the draft 2020 City of Leadville Budget on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado.
Any interested person may inspect the proposed 2020 city budget and submit any objections thereto at any time prior to final adoption of the 2020 budget resolutions on December 3rd, 2019. Written comments should be delivered to City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado 80461, by 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 2nd, 2019, to be read into the record for the city council public hearing on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019. Verbal comments are welcome at any of the budget meetings.
The City of Leadville complies with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and requests 24 hours prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published by order of Kimberly Jackson,
Deputy City Clerk, City of Leadville
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 21, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.