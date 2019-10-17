PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 12th day of November 2015 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
NW ¼ SE ¼ NW ¼, Mineral Rights Only located in 4-10-80, containing 10.000 Acres, Schedule #N000495
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Frank L. and Julie Ann Luoma for the 2010-2014 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a Tax Lien Certificate to Slifka Consulting Service LLC. On September 19, 2019, Slifka Consulting Service LLC. assigned the said Tax Lien Certificate to Glenn Renz.
On October 1, 2019, Glenn Renz made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Frank L. Luoma (deceased) and Julie Ann Luoma, the current title of record holder, that Glenn Renz is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Glenn Renz at 4:30 p.m. on the 27th day of February 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Julie Ann Luoma or her recognized agent. The said Tax Lien Certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 17th day of October 2019, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 17, 24 and 31, 2019.
