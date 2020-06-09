PUBLIC NOTICE Jun 9, 2020 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUBLIC NOTICEIf anyone knows the whereabouts of JOHN ODEM, please contact Big Al's Mini Storage, Leadville, CO, 719-486-5400.Published in the Herald Democrat June 11, 2020. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Leadville Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Mountain Guide Mountain Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News PUBLIC NOTICE DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF LEADVILLE PUBLIC NOTICE DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING PUBLIC NOTICE DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION Newspaper Ads Lake County Advocates ATTENTION LEADVILLE BUSINESS NOTICE FOR SHORT-TERM-RENTAL Bulletin
