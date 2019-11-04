PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 19-55 Birdseye Pit CUP, File No. 19-56 Site Plan Review
Applicant: Schofield Excavation
Owner: Birdseye Land & Water, LLC
Location: 5048 Highway 91, Leadville
Request: Conditional Use Permit & Site Plan Review request to operate a gravel pit.
Land Use File #19-55 is an application for a gravel pit mining operation. Land Use File #19-56 is the companion Site Plan Review required of commercial construction.
These applications are re-submittals.
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held December 9, 2019, at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, at 4:00 pm in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.
The project files (File No. 19-55 & 19-56) are available for review in the Land Use Office at the Lake County Courthouse. For additional information, contact Anne Schneider by phone at (719) 486-4112 or email aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 7, 2019.
