PUBLIC NOTICE
The Leadville Sanitation District (District) is responding to the Public Notice that was published by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on February 13, 2020 in the Herald Democrat. The Public Notice specifically states that the CDPHE "is soliciting public comment on the renewal of a permit that will authorize the Leadville Sanitation District to continue discharging up to 1.15 million gallons per day of wastewater to California Gulch." The permit referenced in the Public Notice is for the wastewater treatment facility (WWTF) serving the City of Leadville and surrounding residents. The District's WWTF has been discharging treated effluent to California Gulch since 1949. The renewal of the permit is necessary for the District to continue providing wastewater collection and treatment service to its customers and the residents of the City of Leadville.
All WWTFs in Colorado have permitted discharge limits for various contaminants to help protect the environment and citizens downstream from the WWTF. The District's WWTF has a current permitted capacity of 1.15 million gallons per day. The District's service area includes the entire California Gulch EPA Superfund Cleanup Site, which remains on the National Priorities List with ongoing cleanup still in progress. Former mining activities in the area have resulted in elevated levels of mercury in the surface water, groundwater and soils, which enter the District's sanitary sewer collection system through a variety of sources, including laundry machines, dishwashing machines, garbage disposals, toilets, inflow from stormwater events and groundwater from infiltration and spring runoff events.
The District's WWTF has consistently removed mercury from the wastewater stream to below the drinking water limit of 2.0 micrograms per liter (ug/L). In recent years, the CDPHE has required the District to report the amount of mercury being discharged from the WWTF. In 2017, however, the CDPHE established a discharge limit for mercury of 0.077 ug/L (25 times lower than the drinking water limit). The proposed permit referenced in the Public Notice has a new mercury limit of 0.040 ug/L (50 times lower than the drinking water limit) that will take effect on October 1, 2022. Advanced treatment could be installed to help remove additional mercury from the wastewater; however, the physical limitations of current treatment technologies cannot guarantee that the proposed mercury discharge limit can be consistently met. Furthermore, advanced treatment is very expensive to implement, and would result in significant rate increases for the District's customers.
In response to the proposed permit, the District requested that the CDPHE revise the proposed mercury discharge limit to 0.31ug/L, since this was the highest historical level of mercury that had been discharged from the WWTF using the existing treatment equipment in place. A request to modify the District's mercury effluent limit was denied by the CDPHE, as documented in the draft discharge permit (which is available for public comment).
The District intends to work with the CDPHE to establish a reasonable mercury effluent limit that balances environmental protection and reasonable wastewater treatment costs for the District's customers. However, the current options available to potentially meet the proposed mercury limit of 0.040 ug/L would result in significant financial impacts to the District's customers and would not fully guarantee that the current and future mercury effluent limits can be met consistently. The District does not support holding its customers responsible for cleaning up mercury contamination from former mining activities in the Leadville area. Interested residents are encouraged to submit public comments on the discharge permit renewal to the permit writer, Christine Wehner, at christine.wehner@state.co.us prior to the May 13, 2020 deadline.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 9, 2020.
