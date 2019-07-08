PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 19-33, Westwoods PUD Rezoning
Applicant: GW Leadville, LLC
Representative: Rocky Mountain General Counsel
Owner: GW Leadville, LLC
Location: 100-440 Evergreen Dr, Leadville, CO 80461
Request: PUD Rezone
The project consists of sixty-five (65) single-family and townhome residential lots, public pedestrian path, and common open space serviced by Parkville Water and Leadville Sanitiation on 11.5 acre parcel previously platted as the “Westwood Subdivision”.
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission & Lake County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled for August 12 at 4:00 PM to be held at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461.
The project file is available for review in the Land Use Office at the Lake County Courthouse or online at www.lakecountyco.com (Building & Land Use, Planning Commission Minutes & Agenda). For additional information, contact Paul Clarkson by phone at (719) 486-2875 or email pclarkson@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 11, 2019.
