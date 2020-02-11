PUBLIC NOTICE
The Water Quality Control Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment is soliciting public comment on the renewal of a permit that will authorize the Leadville Sanitation District to continue discharging up to 1.15 million gallons per day of wastewater to California Gulch. The state is also soliciting public comment on whether to approve an exception to anti-degradation protections to allow more mercury into California Gulch. The permit will have a five-year term after it is issued and becomes effective; if CDPHE has not renewed the permit in five years, CDPHE will administratively continue it until it is renewed.
California Gulch water is designated for recreation and agriculture use. It flows into the Arkansas River, which is designated for aquatic life, recreation, and agriculture use. This discharge permit contains conditions for protecting these uses of California Gulch and the Arkansas River such as limits on the discharge of metals (like copper, zinc, mercury and lead) that are toxic to fish.
The draft permit is available for public comment at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/cdphe/wq-public-notice-actions until March 16, 2020. Please email comments to the permit writer, Christine Wehner, at christine.wehner@state.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 13 and 20, 2020.
