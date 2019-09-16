PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 19-46 Birdseye Pit CUP, File No. 19-47 Site Plan Review
Applicant: Schofield Excavation
Owner: Birdseye Land & Water, LLC
Location: 5048 Highway 91, Leadville
Request: Conditional Use Permit request to operate a gravel pit
Land Use File #19-46 is an application for a gravel pit mining operation. Land Use File #19-47 is the companion Site Plan Review required of commercial construction.
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission & Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held October 28, 2019, at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, at 4:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.
Additionally, an informational site visit will be held on October 21st. Interested parties may join the group-facilitated excursion to the site with transportation provided. Please meet promptly at 4:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room. Admittance to the private property is limited to this group participation.
The project files (File No. 19-46 & 19-47) are available for review in the Land Use Office at the Lake County Courthouse. For additional information, contact Anne Schneider by phone at (719) 486-4112 or email aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 19, 2019.
