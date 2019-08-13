PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 19-43, Meritt, LLC
Owner: Meritt, LLC, Jan Morzel & Amy Haywood
Location: 200 Lang St. Twin Lakes
Request: Relief from minimum setback requirements
Land Use File #19-42 is request for relief of the dimensional setback minimums within the (B) Business Zone District for the placement of a home and placement of a rehabilitated shed.
A Public Hearing of the Lake County Board of Adjustment will be held September 5, 2019, at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, at 4:00 PM in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.
The project file (File No. 19-43) is available for review in the Land Use Office at the Lake County Courthouse. For additional information, contact Paul Clarkson by phone at (719) 486-2875 or pclarkson@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 15, 2019.
