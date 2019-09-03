PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day of November 2013 A.D., the then Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Mineral Survey #19317 1/12 of the J K Mining Claim located in 28-09-79 in the California Mining District consisting of 5.855 Acres, Schedule #N001000
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Michael Kavanaugh for the 2010-2012 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a Tax Lien Certificate to Robert L. Elder. On May 7, 2019, Carol Elder as Personal Representative of Robert L. Elder assigned the said Tax Lien Certificate to Salem Minerals, Inc.
On May 22, 2019, Salem Minerals, Inc. made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Michael Kavanaugh, the current title of record holder, that Salem Minerals, Inc is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This publication is also notifying the other fractional owners: Resurrection Mining Company, Edwin C. Thompson and London Deep Mines Company that Salem Minerals, Inc. is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Salem Minerals, Inc, at 4:30 p.m., on the 2nd day of January 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Michael Kavanaugh or his recognized agent. The said Tax Lien Certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 22nd day of August 2019, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 22 and 29 and Sept. 5, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.