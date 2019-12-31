PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PROPOSED
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held February 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for Animal Veterinary Clinic at 601 Chestnut Street, legally described as: LOTS 29, 30, 31 & 32, BLOCK 9, ADDITION ORO. The applicant, Jeffrey Young & Petra Mickova, are purchasing the building and would like to open a veterinary clinic at the location. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on February 12, 2020. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval on February 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is TR (Transitional Retail & Residential). The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by at Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on December 23, 2019, and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), and thus requests 24 hours prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 2, 2020.
