PUBLIC NOTICE
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc.
29780 US Highway 24 N., P.O. Box 2013
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association proposes to implement an opt-in Community Solar Residential tariff effective January 1, 2020. The proposed tariff is applicable to:
Single-phase and three-phase services for individual residential premises whose load requirements do not exceed 50 kVa of transformer capacity and who opt into the Trout Creek Community Solar Program (“Program”), subject to the established policies of the Association. Consumers may initially opt into this rate schedule at the first of any month and will incur a Community Solar Rate Schedule Set-up/Opt-Out Fee provided in Board Policy C-99. Consumers may opt out of this rate schedule, or back into this rate schedule, at the first of any month and will be subject to the Rate Schedule Set-up/Opt-Out Fee provided in Board Policy C-99.
This Program allows for consumers to subscribe, on a first-come first-served basis, to a share of the energy generated monthly by the Trout Creek Solar facility. The total subscriptions to this program are capped at 500 kilowatts (kW).
Residential consumers may subscribe to either a 1 kW or 2 kW share of the Trout Creek Solar 2.0 megawatt (MW) solar generation capacity output. Subscriptions are not transferrable. Solar energy shares cannot be “banked” and there will be no “true up” payment for solar generation in excess of the member’s use.
The monthly rate is the sum of the following:
1. Service Availability Charge
Single-phase $31.83
or Three-phase $62.65
2. SDCEA Firm Uninterruptible Energy Charge per kWh per month – applied to all kWh usage less the usage supplied by the Trout Creek Community Solar subscription.
Distribution Services $0.08267
Energy $0.04677
3. Trout Creek Community Solar Energy Charge per kWh per month – applied to the kWh usage equal to the monthly Program share of solar generation.
Distribution Services $0.08267
Energy $0.05677
4. Fixed Charge, if any, per Board Policy C-7, “Extension of Service, Lines, and Facilities”
5. In accordance with Senate Bill 139 adopted by the Colorado Legislature effective July 1, 1981, the Association surcharges electric customers within the Town of Buena Vista a percentage of their gross revenues to recover the franchise fee required by Town of Buena Vista Ordinance No. 4, Series of 1997, dated March 25, 1997. In accordance with said franchise agreement, the franchise fee shall be 1%.
The above rates are subject to change.
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 5, 2019.
