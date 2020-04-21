PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Mineral Survey #11121, 1/32 Blue Bell #1, located in 22-09-79 of the California Mining District,
consisting of 5.412 Acres, Schedule #N000738
Mineral Survey #11121, 1/16 Blue Bell #2, located in 22-09-79 of the California Mining District,
consisting of 6.596 Acres, Schedule #N000739
Mineral Survey #11121, 1/32 Blue Bell #3, located in 22-09-79 of the California Mining District,
consisting of 9.386 Acres, Schedule #N000740
Mineral Survey #11121, 1-32 of Blue Bell #4,
located in 22-09-79 of the California Mining District, consisting of 7.896 Acres,
Schedule #N000741
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Mary Lou Dewar for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued Tax Lien Certificates to Slifka Consulting Service.
On February 3, 2020, Slifka Consulting Service made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Mary Lou Dewar, the current title of record holder, that Slifka Consulting Service is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. As fractional owners, this publication is also notifying Leadville Corporation, Park Lake Resources LTD, Mary A. Siekman, Vickie Marie Coon, John Robertson Jr. and Gregory Henschel.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Slifka Consulting Service at 4:30 p.m. on the 10th day of September 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Mary Lou Dewar or her recognized agent. The said Tax Lien Certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 16th day of April 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat April 16, 23 and 30, 2020.
