PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PROPOSED 2019 SUPLMENTAL
BUDGET, LEADVILLE URBAN RENEWAL
AUTHORITY, LAKE COUNTY, COLORADO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 29-1-106, C.R.S., as amended, that a proposed supplemental budget for calendar year 2019 has been submitted to the Leadville Urban Renewal Authority (“Authority”). A copy of the proposed 2019 supplemental budget is on file with the Authority and available at the following address: 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado, during normal business hours.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that the Authority will consider the adoption of the proposed 2019 supplemental budget at a public hearing to be conducted at a meeting of the Authority to be held at the Leadville City Hall, City Council Chambers, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.
Any interested elector of the District may inspect the proposed 2019 supplemental budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the 2019 supplemental budget.
Submitted by: Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 21, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.