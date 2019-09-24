PUBLIC NOTICE
VOCATIONAL PROGRAM ANNUAL NOTICE OF NONDISCRIMINATION
Colorado Mountain College provides career and technical education (CTE) educational services, which are designed to prepare you for immediate employment opportunities upon graduation in a specific career. Training is hands-on and utilizes state-of-the-art equipment, software and facilities. In addition to having a majority of instructors who maintain occupations within their field of expertise, many of the career and technical education programs also feature internship or work experience components; these factors help to ensure your training focuses on real-world applications. Through collaboration with industry leaders, career and technical education will provide you with the right mix of skills, training and knowledge to make you highly competitive in the job market.
Colorado Mountain College is dedicated to the principle of providing equal opportunity with regard to all current or prospective students and employees in the application, admission and access to the College's programs and activities. The College does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, color, ancestry, national origin, religion, creed, service in the uniformed services (as defined in state and federal law), veteran status, sexual orientation, marital or family status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, gender, gender identity or political ideas. A lack of English language proficiency will not be a barrier to admission and participation in career and technical education programs. Any person who wishes to obtain more information regarding non-discrimination policies should contact the College Title IX Coordinator, Department of Student Affairs, or the Vice President of Human Resources, both of whom may be reached at Colorado Mountain College, 802 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601, 970-945-8691.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 26, 2019.
