PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A FRONT SETBACK VARIANCE(S)
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. before the Board of Adjustment to consider a variance request from NorthCraft Neighborhoods, LLC, who is seeking variances in relief of section 17.20.010 of the Leadville Municipal Code for the properties known as 629, 625, and 623 E. 11th Street, Leadville, CO 80461, also described as: Lots 1-4 Block 60, North Leadville Addition City of Leadville, County of Lake and State of Colorado currently owned by John Henning for 629 E. 11th Street and NorthCraft Neighborhoods, LLC for 625 & 623 E. 11th Street. The variance request is seeking relief of the front setbacks to allow a stair to encroach up to the entire 10’ front setback. Zoning of property is in the Traditional Residential (R2) District. The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on December 20, 2019, and published in the Herald Democrat on December 26, 2019.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) and thus requests 24 hours prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 26, 2019.
