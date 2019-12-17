PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of November 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2019CW3073; SPH INVESTMENTS, LLC, a Colorado Limited Liability Company, 1650 Siloam Road, Pueblo, CO 81005. (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: David M. Shohet of Monson, Cummins & Shohet, LLC, 13511 Northgate Estates Dr., Ste. 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 (719) 471-1212).
Application to Amend Plan for Augmentation
PUEBLO COUNTY
II. Background: Applicant is the owner of approximately 55 acres located in the NE ¼ of Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M., Pueblo County, Colorado (“Property”). The Property is generally located southwest of Pueblo Reservoir, see Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.). Applicant’s deed containing the full legal description of the Property is attached as Exhibit B. The Property’s address is 1650 Siloam Road, Pueblo, CO 81005. On July 11, 2018, the Court awarded the Applicant’s predecessor a plan for augmentation in Case No. 16CW3039. The decree entered in Case No. 16CW3039 is attached to this Application as Exhibit C (“16CW3039 Decree”). The 16CW3039 Decree allows the Applicant to divert (and deplete) up to 15 annual acre feet. The Applicant files this Application to allow for a total of 65 annual acre feet of depletions under the 16CW3039 Decree. III. Plan for Augmentation: A. Structures to be Augmented. The structures to be augmented consist of up to two wells completed in the Dakota Aquifer on Applicant’s Property as decreed in Case No. 16CW3039, which are described as follows: Potco Well No. 1 (WDlD: 1406625), located in the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M., Pueblo County, Colorado, 1815 feet south from the north Section line and 494 feet west from the east Section line (UTM 501997E 4230759N); Potco Well No. 2, located in the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M., Pueblo County, Colorado (UTM 501814E 4230641N). B. Water Rights to be Used for Augmentation. Water rights to be used for augmentation consist of fully consumable water leased from the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado (“Pueblo Water”). 1. Lease with Pueblo Board of Water Works. Applicant has entered into a lease for 15 acre-feet of fully consumable water with Pueblo Water. Applicant intends to enter into a new lease with Pueblo Water for additional augmentation supplies. The water rights or sources of water that may be used for augmentation in this augmentation plan include the following: Fully consumable water owned or controlled by the Pueblo Water. All water to be used in this augmentation plan provided by Pueblo Water must be decreed or otherwise legally available for augmentation purposes. The source of such water is unspecified in the lease but may include Pueblo Water’s water stored in Clear Creek Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, from direct flow transmountain water or from any other reservoir or place from which Pueblo Water may deliver water, the sources of which are at the option of Pueblo Water, as long as they are legally available for augmentation purposes. Water deliveries may include, without limitation, water stored in Twin Lakes Reservoir (located in all or portions of Sec. 14,15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in T.11S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County), Turquoise Reservoir (located on Lake Fork Creek in Sec. 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20, T.9S., R.80W., 6th P.M. and Sec. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, T.9S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County), Clear Creek Reservoir (located in Sec. 7 and 8, T.12S., R.79W, and Sec. 12, T.12S., R.80W., 6th P.M. in Chaffee County, and reusable return flows. The sources of such water may include, but are not limited to, the water rights decreed in Case Nos. 84CW177, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 84CW177(B), District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 90CW340, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; W-1901, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 95CW321, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 90CW55, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; and 04CW130, District Court, Water Div. No. 2. Applicant will also seek a term and condition requesting the Water Court to retain perpetual jurisdiction over the plan for augmentation for the sole purpose to add new or additional sources of augmentation to this requested plan for augmentation. Accordingly, Applicant may utilize other fully consumable water rights for augmentation purposes under this plan. C. Statement of Plan for Augmentation. 1. Diversions and Depletions: a. Uses: Indoor and outdoor cultivation and irrigation of a crop, including cannabis (hemp and marijuana), and the associated commercial, industrial, domestic, processing, and drinking and sanitary needs for the grow facility, including water treatment and storage for such uses. b. Diversions: Applicant’s grow facility will operate year-round, with all uses generally increasing during the summer months. The anticipated maximum well diversion under this plan is 65 annual acre feet. c. Depletions: Water diverted for all uses will be considered to be one-hundred percent consumptive. Therefore, the anticipated maximum well depletions under this plan is 65 annual acre feet. c. Return Flows. As all uses are being considered one hundred percent consumptive Applicant is not claiming any return flows from diversions from the wells. However, Applicant reserves the right to claim such return flows in the future through amendment of the decree. 2. Location and Timing of Depletions. Well pumping by all wells on Applicant’s Property will be entitled to occur on a year-round basis, resulting in year-round lagged depletions to the Arkansas River. As decreed in the 16CW3039 Decree, groundwater diversions from the Applicant’s wells affect the Arkansas River at the base of the Pueblo Reservoir Dam in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M. All out-of-priority stream depletions caused by the Applicant’s wells will be replaced at or above Pueblo Reservoir. A Unit Response Function (URF) was generated for the Potco Wells using the Glover Method (Glover, 1954) and decreed in the 16CW3039 Decree. The transmissivity and the specific yield of the Dakota aquifer is based on the parameters determined based on advice provided by the Colorado Division of Water Resources in their Interoffice Memorandum of May 27, 2016 and their Addendum of the Interoffice Memorandum of June 2, 2016. A transmissivity (T) of 1,049 GPD/ft, storage coefficient (S) of 5x10-5 (dimensionless), distance to the depletion point (X) of 72,539 ft, and the distance from river to the Dakota Outcrop (W) of 93,153 ft, was used in this calculation. The 16CW3039 Decree truncates lagged depletions once total monthly depletions have reached ninety percent (90%) with the remaining ten percent (10%) included in the prior month’s lagged depletion to achieve one-hundred percent (100%) replacement. The Water Court found in the 16CW3039 Decree that this method is acceptable given the extremely small monthly depletion amounts beyond ninety percent of depletions and adequately protects senior appropriations. Monthly well pumping will be metered and recorded, and the timing and amount of monthly well depletions will be determined in accordance with the attached Table 1 monthly URF table attached to the 16CW3039 Decree. D. All structures, wells, and operations covered by this Application occur on property owned by the Applicant.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of January 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 12th day of December 2019.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 19, 2019.
