PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer, in the State of Colorado, sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Mineral Survey #3091 O’Donnovan Rossa Mining Claim, located in 25-09-80 in the California Mining District, consisting of 1.22 Acres
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Toledo Avenue, LLC for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a Tax Lien Certificate to Gregory Forbes.
On November 21, 2019, Gregory Forbes made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Toledo Avenue, LLC, the current title of record holder, that Gregory Forbes is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Gregory Forbes at 4:30 p.m. on the 9th day of July 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Toledo Avenue, LLC or their recognized agent. The said Tax Lien Certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of February 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 20 and 27 and March 5, 2020.
