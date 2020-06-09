PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 1-4-1203, C.R.S., that a Primary Election will be held in Lake County on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
This Primary Election will be a mail-in ballot election. Every active registered elector will automatically receive their party ballot. Applications for mail-in ballots may be made in person at my office located at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado 80461, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, holidays excepted; by fax sent to my office (719) 486-3972 or by mail addressed to me at P. O. Box 917, Leadville, Colorado 80461. Regardless of the method selected for requesting a mail-in ballot, all requests for mail-in ballots must be received in my office by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 if the ballot is to be mailed and by Friday, June 26, 2020 if the ballot will be carried. Mail-in ballots must be returned to my office in the Lake County Courthouse no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 30, 2020.
The dropoff location is the Lake County Courthouse, Clerk & Recorder’s Office and inside the Sheriff’s door on East 5th Street (accessible 24/7). In-person voting will be held in the foyer of the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. beginning June 22, 2020 and ending June 30, 2020, excepting Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Unaffiliated voters that have not selected a preference will be mailed both ballots. Vote only one and destroy the other one. If you return both ballots voted neither one will be counted. Sample ballots are available at the Courthouse.
The Presidential Primary Election will be held in the lawful polling place designated as the Voter Service and Polling Center at the Lake County Courthouse Foyer, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Witness my hand and official seal of the County of Lake and State of Colorado this 4th day of June 2020.
/s/ Patricia A. Berger
Lake County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Herald Democrat June 11, 2020.
