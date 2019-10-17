PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE CONCERNING 2019 BUDGET
AMENDMENT AND PROPOSED 2020 BUDGET OF ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT
NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of St. Vincent General Hospital District for the ensuing year of 2020 and the necessity has arisen to amend the District’s 2019 Budget; that copies of such proposed 2020 Budget and 2019 Amended Budget have been filed in the office of the District at 822 West Fourth Street, Leadville, Colorado, where the same are open for public inspection; and that such proposed budgets will be considered at a public hearing of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at 822 West Fourth Street, Leadville, Colorado, on October 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the 2020 Budget and 2019 Amended Budget, inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto.
ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT
By:
Christin K. Logan
Secretary
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 17, 2019.
